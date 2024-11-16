Quincy Shares Tribute to Late Mother Kim Porter While Seemingly Shading Father Al B. Sure

The 33-year-old had choice words in a photo of just himself and his late mother

Sean Gallup/Life Ball 2012/Getty Kim Porter and her son Quincy Brown, May 2012

Quincy Brown is remembering his late mother Kim Porter on the anniversary of her death, while seemingly shading his father, Al B. Sure.

On Friday, Nov. 15, on the sixth anniversary of her death, Porter's oldest son, whom she shares with the “Nite and Day” singer, 56, shared a post on social media.

“Here’s a rare photo of me with my Mom and Dad. ❤️ I miss you every day,” Quincy, 33, captioned an Instagram post.

quincy/instagram Quincy Brown and Kim Porter

The single photo upload showed a young, toddler-aged Quincy sitting inside a toy car as Porter – who died of lobar pneumonia in 2018 at 47 years old – smiled while squatting low to hug him. Al B. Sure (born Albert Joseph Brown III) did not appear anywhere in the image.

When Quincy was 3 years old, Porter began dating Sean "Diddy" Combs, and the mogul, 55, eventually adopted the Brotherly Love actor and raised him as his own child.

Since the Bad Boy rapper's homes were raided by federal agents in March amid sex trafficking allegations, leading to his September arrest in New York City, Quincy and his father’s strained relationship has played out publicly.

"#LettertoMySon! Come Home. The [door] is wide open," Brown captioned a March 28 photo of himself with son Quincy. "You’re safe here son! I Love you, Popz, Your Biological."

Charley Gallay/Getty Justin Dior Combs, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Kim Porter, D'Lila Star Combs, Jessie James Combs, Quincy Brown, Al B. Sure!, and Christian Casey Combs on October 30, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Despite Brown’s plea, in late October, six of Combs' seven children — Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance and twins D'Lila and Jessie — shared a joint statement "supporting" Diddy following his indictment on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. (The hip-hop mogul's seventh child, daughter Love Sean, is 2 years old.)

"The past month has devastated our family," their joint statement began. "Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media."

They continued, "We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD. Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, Jessie & D'Lila."

Speaking to PEOPLE exclusively for an April 2023 interview, months before Comb’s ex, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, filed a bombshell lawsuit against the “All About the Benjamins” rapper, Quincy shared what it was like being raised by the mogul.

"I think I've been a sponge,” he said of growing up around Combs, adding, “just seeing how he's able to handle and juggle all these things, I took that from him as my most major takeaway."

Mentioning Diddy previously taking his children on tour, Quincy told PEOPLE, "I think my pops felt safer with us there, no matter what it was. He needed his family there, and I think having your kids as your road dogs was a win-win. It made everything go better."