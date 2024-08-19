Quinta Brunson and Director Randall Einhorn on Choreographing That Kiss At the End of ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 3

“Abbott Elementary” ended its third season with a moment that fans of the show have been waiting for: After plenty of will-they-or-won’t-they, Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) finally got together.

“I think it’s just remarkable that so many people are so invested in these two dork teachers in Philadelphia,” Brunson tells Variety‘s Awards Circuit Podcast. “I find it to be really, really endearing that even even peers of mine in the industry have asked me seriously, ‘so, what’s going on with Gregory and Janine next season?’ just think it’s fantastic that they’re very invested. And that’s something that Randall was really instrumental in creating.”

That’s Randall Einhorn, the show’s executive producing director, Emmy nominated this year for that episode — the season finale “Party.” Einhorn joined Brunson on the podcast to talk about some of those choices he made for the episode, including adding a window shade to the scene (which the couple awkwardly draws in order to send the show’s mockumentary camera crew out).

“I also really like that last moment, you just see both of you, even though you’re in your own private moment, looking right at the camera as [the window shade is closed],” he says. “That’s a really sweet moment. And anytime you can make the viewer crane their neck to be able to get to see something that they shouldn’t normally get to see, that’s always a great moment.”

Brunson, who’s Emmy nominated for outstanding comedy actress and comedy writing, and Einhorn, up for comedy directing, joined the podcast to talk about Season 3 of “Abbott Elementary” (also up for outstanding comedy). They discussed how the Hollywood strikes led to a truncated season, and how that changed the plans for the year. They also discussed how the show found its tone, and the secret to how Einhorn shoots the characters’ camera confessionals. Listen below!

“Having Randall a part of this project from the beginning, I felt like was the key to everything,” Brunson says. “It is why I’m just so personally, so happy that Randall is nominated this year. I don’t know if people can ever understand how much Randall being a part of this show has helped make it the success that it is.”

Einhorn had worked in documentary film and reality TV before he turned to scripted series like “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation” — and is now known as the foremost expert when it comes to directing a mockumentary series.

“Randall offered things to think about that I’m not sure anyone would have would have thought about,” Brunson says. “From the pilot, Randall helped to coach us as actors on how our characters would interact with the camera.”

For example, Janine was more eager to talk to the off-camera interview, while Gregory and Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) would be more reluctant. And then Ava (Janelle James) would be a showman in her own way. One of the secrets to the shoot is when the characters are speaking to the camera, Einhorn (or whichever director is shooting that episode) is actually asking them questions as if it was a real interview.

“We’ve written a script exactly how the words are going to go, but when Randall will ask me a question, it changes how I respond as an actor,” Brunson says. “and “I find that to be fascinating and something I really appreciate. And our other directors do it as well.”

Einhorn says he learned his interviewing technique by speaking to former Sen. ans presidential candidate George McGovern for a documentary. “I asked him a question, and I just sat there and just nodding. George McGovern crashed his his B-24 and people died on it. I just sat there nodding, and that’s when George McGovern got tearful, and the real responses came. It’s a documentary technique that we use all the time, is when people get nervous or anxious, reliving the moment in a very real way that really changes their response.”

As for Season 3, Brunson noted that the decision was made to move Janine to the school district headquarters in order to widen the show’s universe and meet new characters. “I feel like that’s the fun challenge of ‘Abbott,’ how do we expand it without leaving it?” she says. “How do we expand it while still making sure it’s about a school? With Season 3 being truncated, that was that was actually difficult to do.”

