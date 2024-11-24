Quinta Brunson, Rob McElhenney Pull For Hometown Eagles In ‘Sunday Night Football’ Promo Ahead Of ‘Abbott Elementary’ & ‘It’s Always Sunny’ Crossover

As fans await the anticipated crossover between Philadelphia-bred series Abbott Elementary and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Quinta Brunson and Rob McElhenney tided viewers over by joining forces to pull for their hometown Eagles in a promo for Sunday Night Football.

“Being an Eagles fan in Los Angeles, I mean, of course you feel like an outsider sometimes,” McElhenny, who hails from Philadelphia, began in the ad.

More from Deadline

Brunson, who is from West Philly and born to a schoolteacher, agreed: “Being born and raised in Philly, living in LA, you know, you never really forget you’re not from here.” The two-time Emmy winning actress and writer was clad in a tracksuit boasting Eagles’ signature green.

“Anyone else notice it’s, like, always freaking sunny here?” McElhenney joked in an obvious reference to his show’s namesake and the perpetual sunshine in California.

“I guess you could say with the holidays around the corner, it’s nice to have some family in town,” the Welcome to Wrexham executive producer began, with Brunson chiming in “especially when your family is playing like this: The two football fans singled out quarterback Jalen Hurts, who made a cameo in a February 2024 Abbott episode alongside his teammates, and running back Saquon Barkley in highlight reels, including the latter’s iconic “spin hurdle” that was recently added to video game Madden NFL.

But the Los Angeles Rams are formidable opponents, the two stars said: “The Rams did the same thing last year, started slow like they were playing possum,” Brunson noted, with McElhenny adding, “next thing you know, they’re in the playoffs.” (Last year, the Rams lost to the Detroit Lions in the wild card round, with the latter team clinching its first playoff win in 32 years.)

“I love the contrast though. And at the end of the day,” Brunson began, with McElhenney finishing her sentence: “There is still no place like home.”

The two NFL powerhouses will face off in week 12 of SNF at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. tonight. The game kicks off at 5:20 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. Heading into the game, the Eagles are 8-2 with the Rams at 5-5.

“All right, thanks guys, you can turn off the lights, I actually sleep here, so,” McElhenney said in closing out the video, set to an instrumental of Saint Motel’s “My Type,” filmed on-location at Paddy’s Bar.

Last month, the casts of both Abbott and It’s Always Sunny united in a photo to tease the upcoming Disney crossover event of the year. Plot details of the crossover, which will be told in two parts corresponding to each show’s tonally wide-ranging interpretations, are being kept close to the vest. Abbott Elementary will return in the midseason to finish out Season 4 beginning Jan. 8, with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia premiering Season 17 sometime in 2025.

View the SNF promo below:

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.