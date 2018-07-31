Quispamsis karate kid to represent Canada at Pan Am championship in Rio

Alexander Cumming is getting ready to once again represent Canada on the international stage.

The karate kid from Quispamsis will be going to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in August for the Junior Pan American karate championships.

"It's an honour. I love doing this," said the 15-year-old, who will be competing in the cadet kumite 70-kilogram category starting on Aug. 20. He said there wasn't much suspense in finding out he made Team Canada this year.

In 2016, the first time Cumming made a national team, he attended a junior national training camp and at the end they read all the names of the camp attendees that they wanted on the team. This year, when Cumming was registering for the camp, they nonchalantly told him he had made the team.

"I was really happy, but I was kind of like, you don't feel like you have to push yourself as much during training to make the team," said Cumming.

"I kind of preferred it at the end of the training instead of beforehand."

Since Cumming wasn't competing for a spot on a national team, he gave himself a different challenge. He made it his goal to go against the best people in the camp to help hone his skills.

Now he knows what he has to work on ahead of the Pan American championships. He wants to improve his defence and counters to attacks. He's hoping improving those skills will help him achieve his goals.

"This time I'm definitely aiming for a medal," said Cumming.

Started young

Cumming's karate coach Neil Pond said he knew from the beginning that Cumming was going to be a special athlete. Cumming started in Grade 3, and Pond said it was easy to see he had what it takes to be great at the sport.

"Ever since he started, he just stood out," said Pond.

"He has the enthusiasm and the interest, the drive, the work ethic, and he's smart so he listens carefully and he adapts."

Cumming is an offensive-minded fighter. Instead of reacting to his opponents moves, he's initiating.

Pond said that even though Cumming is only 15, he is already inspiring young athletes and has been an excellent role model.

Big dreams

As Cumming continues to gain international experience, it has him thinking about his ultimate goal: making it to the Olympics. Karate was recently added to the list of events for the 2020 Olympics.

As Cumming tries to pursue this goal, he's been getting advice from another New Brunswick athlete trying to make the Olympics. Kate Campbell of Fredericton has won multiple medals at international events and is the captain of the New Brunswick karate team.

"If I ever have a question or if I need help or something, I know I can go to her for advice," said Cumming. He said Campbell really helped him calm his nerves before his first international event in 2016.

Cumming is too young to make the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, but he is looking ahead at 2024.

"That's my goal ever since I heard it was coming in."