"We quit our jobs and built an Airbnb business earning us $43k a year"
A couple gave up their jobs to live off-grid in a shed and built a $43k-a-year Airbnb business. John Kernohan, 62 and his wife, Fin, 45, sold almost all their possessions and moved into a 304 square-foot shed structure costing $6,500. They spent a further $6,000 kitting it out with furniture and electrics - as well as some unique adaptations. Despite being just 304 square feet, their space boasts a bathroom which doubles as a greenhouse, and an outdoor kitchen with a pond full of Koi Carp. John and Fin have lived off-grid for 13 years - expanding their land as they go.