Quitting smoking may be easier with a smartwatch app, researchers say

Andrew Gregory Health editor
·3 min read
<span>A study found that people wanting to quit smoking responded positively to being monitored by a smartwatch.</span><span>Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA</span>
A study found that people wanting to quit smoking responded positively to being monitored by a smartwatch.Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA

Smartwatches could be used to help people quit smoking, a study suggests.

Researchers have developed pioneering motion sensor software that can detect the typical hand movements that occur when someone is holding a cigarette.

When cigarette use is detected, an alert flashes up on the smartwatch screen. An app on the device delivers a vibration with a text message designed by smokers and former smokers, offering support to stop smoking.

One message reads “Stopping smoking lets you breathe more easily … Quitting is good”, while others contain a tally of how many cigarettes were smoked and the total number of drags taken that day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The researchers, from the University of Bristol, believe their app is the first just-in-time intervention for preventing smoking relapse that runs entirely on a smartwatch and does not need to be paired with a smartphone.

Chris Stone, of the University of Bristol’s tobacco and alcohol research group, said an initial lapse was a vulnerable moment for people trying to quit, and risked leading to a full relapse to smoking.

“People like smartwatches. They like the idea of it delivering a message at the point that they smoke.

“Therefore, if we can identify this point of lapse, and deliver an intervention precisely at that point, we have an opportunity to improve the success of the quit attempt.”

Stone added: “We have aimed to harness the latest thinking in intervention design, and deliver it in a convenient wearable package with minimal burden to the user and maximum engagement with behaviour change; and in doing so, make a difference to people’s lives.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the study, published in the journal JMIR Formative Research, the smartwatch app was tested on 18 people interested in quitting smoking. The participants were aged between 18 and 70, and smoked more than 10 cigarettes a day with their right hand.

They wore a TicWatch loaded with the app for two weeks, before completing a questionnaire consisting of 27 questions.

In total, 66% of participants said it was acceptable to wear the smartwatch with the motion sensor software, while 61% said the content of messages was relevant to them.

Positive feedback included people reporting that the app raised awareness of smoking, made them feel positive about quitting, made them stop and think, helped them smoke less and provided constant encouragement.

However, negative responses were that repeated messages lost their effectiveness, some messages did not appear quickly enough, there was not enough variety of messages and some were too vague.

ADVERTISEMENT

The next step is a longer-term effectiveness trial, which could use a greater variety of messages, the researchers said.

Alizée Froguel, prevention policy manager at Cancer Research UK, said: “This study shows that smartwatches could be a useful method to help people quit smoking, but more research is needed to understand how effective they are.

“There are many tools available to help people quit, and getting support from your free local stop smoking service will give you the best chance of stopping successfully.”

Latest Stories

  • The Rudest Things You Can Do At The Doctor's Office

    If you've done any of the things on this list, doctors just may think you're rude...

  • 15 Medical "Lies" And "Misconceptions" You Should Stop Believing, According To Doctors And Nurses

    "Don't eat or drink the night or morning before surgery. They tell you not to, so you don't aspirate your own vomit into your lungs while you're under."

  • The Dinnertime Habit Doctors Say Is Secretly Making You Tired The Next Day

    Want to improve your energy levels? Experts agree there's a seemingly harmless behavior you should nix.

  • "It's Just Not Worth The Risk": Food Safety Pros Are Revealing The Common Foods They Always Avoid When Shopping For Groceries

    "It's just not worth the risk."

  • Trump’s Medicare pick Dr. Oz once said uninsured have no ‘right to health’

    The TV personality has repeatedly peddled dubious medical claims

  • 16 Jaw-Dropping Ways People's Lives Have Changed For Better (or Worse) Since The Pandemic Started

    "It was honestly the best thing I could have done for myself."

  • To Minimize Dementia Risk, Doctors Say To Steer Clear Of These 3 Things

    Dementia isn't entirely within your control, but addressing these specific habits can help.

  • NYC jail staff blocked medics from treating 23-year-old woman who died weeks later

    NEW YORK (AP) — City correction officers repeatedly blocked medical staff from administering care to a severely ill woman held at Rikers Island weeks before the 23-year-old fell into a coma and died of apparent organ failure, a jail oversight board found.

  • On Dec. 31, 2019, the World Health Organization's office in China picked up a media statement by the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission describing cases of what it called 'viral pneumonia.' The resulting COVID-19 pandemic ended up shaping our lives and our world, including these people wearing masks as they arrive at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Jan. 25, 2020.

    On Dec. 31, 2019, the World Health Organization first learned about what ended up becoming the worst pandemic in over a century.That day, WHO's office in China picked up a media statement by the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission from their website on cases of what it called "viral pneumonia."The virus that might have seemed innocuous at the time ended up shaping our lives and our world in the weeks, months and years that unfolded, and came to be known as the COVID-19 pandemic."As we mark this milestone, let's take a moment to honour the lives changed and lost, recognize those who are suffering from COVID-19 and long COVID, express gratitude to the health workers who sacrificed so much to care for us, and commit to learning from COVID-19 to build a healthier tomorrow," WHO said in a statement marking the five-year anniversary.A health-care worker prepares to swab a man at a walk-in COVID-19 test clinic on May 10, 2020. More than seven million deaths have been recorded worldwide as a result of the pandemic,&nbsp;with more than 55,000 of those deaths in Canada, according to WHO data.&nbsp; (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)More than seven&nbsp;million deaths have been recorded worldwide,&nbsp;with more than 55,000 of those deaths in Canada, according to&nbsp;WHO data, though officials have said the worldwide death toll is likely far higher.&nbsp;And though&nbsp;WHO has said the emergency phase of COVID-19 is over, they&nbsp;also note&nbsp;the virus continues to spread widely across the globe,&nbsp;endangering people's lives.&nbsp;The COVID-19 pandemic will also always be a permanent reminder of the potential for new viruses to emerge with devastating consequences.In its statement, WHO also called on China to share data and access to understand the origins of COVID-19. "Without transparency, sharing&nbsp;and co-operation among countries, the world cannot adequately prevent and prepare for future epidemics and pandemics."Many experts believe the virus was transmitted&nbsp;naturally from animals to humans, but suspicions continue to persist that it escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan.WATCH | The first COVID-19 death in Canada:&nbsp;1st cases, deaths, lockdowns and&nbsp;social distancingCanada reported its first "presumptive" case of COVID-19 on Jan. 25, 2020. The patient was a man in his 50s who had just days earlier returned to Toronto from Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak at the time.&nbsp;On Sunday, March 8, 2020, Canada recorded its first death attributed to COVID. B.C. health officials confirmed that a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions had&nbsp;died after becoming infected with the illness at the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver.&nbsp;The alarming rise in cases, deaths and the number of affected countries, led WHO to characterize COVID-19 as a pandemic on&nbsp;March 11, 2020."We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear," it said.Soon, the dreaded words lockdown, quarantine and social distancing&nbsp;became all too real.&nbsp;WATCH | The week everything changed:&nbsp;Getting together with loved ones and eating at restaurants or going to the movies became a thing of the past, replaced by&nbsp;"the new normal."Masks became&nbsp;fashion statements. People hosted Zoom parties.&nbsp;As schools and offices closed to prevent the spread of the virus, working from home and online classes were suddenly possibilities. Everyone tried their hand at baking. People banged pots and pans every day to celebrate front-line health-care workers.&nbsp;Sneezing and coughing in public felt like a crime. The list of changes was&nbsp;endless.Meanwhile, the scientific and medical research community was studying the coronavirus&nbsp;and urgently working to develop vaccines. Less than nine months after the pandemic was declared,&nbsp;Health Canada approved Pfizer's vaccine against the virus in early December 2020, with approval for Moderna's vaccine&nbsp;following later that month.After a slow start to Canada's vaccine rollout, the country quickly rose to the top in terms of&nbsp;first doses, with more than 64 per cent of Canadians having rolled up their sleeves by June 2021.&nbsp;People receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination clinic at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on June 27, 2021. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press)An end to emergency phaseFinally, after what felt like a lifetime,&nbsp;WHO declared an end to the global emergency status for COVID-19 in May 2023, more than three years after the pandemic had been declared.Borders opened up, families reunited, businesses slowly started crawling back from&nbsp;pandemic-induced slumps and hugging and socializing became common&nbsp;again.Almost seven&nbsp;million people&nbsp;have died during&nbsp;the pandemic, "but we know the toll is several times higher —&nbsp;at least 20 million," WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the time.Throughout the pandemic, the coronavirus evolved into different variants including Alpha, Beta, Delta and Omicron, highlighting the critical importance of the vaccines. But over time, uptake has slowed. By&nbsp;December 2023, federal figures showed just&nbsp;15 per cent of Canada's&nbsp;population aged five and up had received an updated vaccine.&nbsp;And while SARS-CoV-2 is now a familiar threat, the virus isn't strictly&nbsp;seasonal. It still circulates year-round, humming in the background.New vaccines continue to be rolled out at pharmacies, but public health officials say the country's focus is now on&nbsp;encouraging those who most need protection to get the updated vaccines to help protect against currently circulating variants.&nbsp;Customers wait in a distance line outside a Costco Wholesale store in Burnaby, B.C., on April 21, 2020. Though WHO has said the emergency phase of COVID-19 is over, they note that the virus continues to spread widely across the globe and endanger people's lives. (Ben Nelms/CBC)Are we better prepared for the next pandemic?At a recent news&nbsp;conference, Ghebreyesus&nbsp;was&nbsp;asked if the world is any better prepared for the next possible pandemic. "The answer is yes and no," he said.&nbsp;The bird flu situation has been escalating in the U.S., with California officials declaring a state of emergency earlier this month. Infections in dairy cows have been increasing and causing sporadic illnesses in people in the U.S.LISTEN | Could bird flu become the next pandemic?&nbsp;That raises new questions about the virus, which has spread for years in wild birds, commercial poultry and many mammal species. The virus, also known as Type A H5N1, was detected for the first time in U.S. dairy cattle in March.Flu watchers say they'll continue to keep a close eye on the pandemic potential of the H5N1 strain&nbsp;in 2025. The virus continues to spread among U.S. dairy cattle and decimate Canadian poultry.&nbsp;If the next pandemic arrived today, the world would still face some of the same weaknesses and vulnerabilities that gave COVID-19 a foothold five years ago, Ghebreyesus explains."But the world has also learned many of the painful lessons the pandemic taught us and has taken significant steps to strengthen its defences against future epidemics and pandemics," he said.

  • Alibaba cuts AI visual model cost by 85% on last day of year as price war rages on

    Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group Holding, has given users of its visual reasoning artificial intelligence (AI) model a new year's gift by cutting prices up to 85 per cent, as price wars continue to rage in China's domestic AI services market. The announcement, coming on the last day of 2024, marks the third AI price cut by Alibaba Cloud this year, and comes on the heels of similar moves by TikTok parent ByteDance, as China's Big Tech firms try to woo users in a crowded mar

  • Boxing Week is over — but Amazon's 'magic' Fire TV Stick is still 50% off | Review

    Turn your regular television into a smart TV for less than $30, plus more Boxing Day deals on Amazon devices.

  • The 75 soft challenge is going viral – but what actually is it?

    Have you heard of the 75 soft challenge on TikTok and wondered what it entails? And, how it differs from the 75 hard challenge? Here's all you need to know.

  • Nvidia Stock Has Soared 176% This Year. These 2 S&P 500 Companies Have Beaten It.

    Nvidia stock fell in early Tuesday trading, but remained on track to close the year as the third best-performing stock in the in 2024. Nvidia stock has been largely range-bound in the past few months, as investors are awaiting the next catalyst for shares. It’s still had an impressive run in 2024, with shares up 176% as of early Tuesday’s trading and outperformed only by artificial intelligence software company Palantir Technologies up 345% and energy provider Vistra Corp up 260%, among the U.S. 500 biggest companies by market value.

  • NHS Warns 1 Common Sleeping Position Can Make Heartburn Worse At Night

    I've been doing this wrong for years.

  • Ambulance patient waits 19 hours outside hospital

    The ambulance service warns of lengthy delays in handing patients over to hospital emergency departments.

  • Norovirus cases are surging. A doctor explains what to look for

    The number of norovirus cases is increasing across the US, but there are ways to reduce your chances of infection and stave off dehydration and other symptoms.

  • Paul Hollywood says losing weight gets harder with age. These are the reasons why

    As The Great British Bake Off star reflects on his weight, we take a closer look at this phenomenon.

  • Better deal than Boxing Day! This 'super handy' Amazon portable charger is a ridiculous 83% off — save $250

    Shoppers confirm it can charge multiple devices "for days" without depleting the battery.

  • Meghan McCain Reveals She Had a Mass in Her Breast Biopsied: ‘This Was a Scare for Me’

    "PLEASE get your mammograms!!!” the 40-year-old said

  • Norovirus and flu cases surge in Central Florida

    Norovirus and flu cases surge in Central Florida