Raac-hit theatre foyer reopens for new season

The foyer to two theatres that closed when crumbling Raac concrete was found in the roof have reopened in time for the Autumn season.

The roof of Northampton's Royal and Derngate main entrance area has been reinforced during the summer.

Some minor work is still to be completed, with one of the temporary entrances remaining in use.

The venue's chief executive said "we couldn't have made it through" without the support of audience members.

When buildings across the country were being checked for the presence of collapse-prone reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) last year, the material was found in the roof of the foyer, which serves both the Victorian-era Royal theatre and the modern Derngate auditorium.

The venue was closed in September, and shows were postponed. By the end of October, both performance spaces were back in use, but the foyer was sealed off and temporary entrances were installed.

While the theatre stages have been dark over summer, the foyer roof has been reinforced to ensure it is safe without the support of scaffolding.

The plaster ceiling in the Royal has also been restored to its former glory.

The scaffolding and hoardings in the main foyer have now been removed and the main bar in the stalls foyer will reopen for the new season.

A new cafe-bar, Lola’s, will be opening next to the theatre on Guildhall Road.

Some of the work is still not complete, so people heading for the Royal's Dress Circle and Upper Circle will continue to use the Guildhall Road entrance until the end of October.

The theatres' chief executive, Jo Gordon, said: “Our buildings have been a hive of activity over the last six weeks.

"We are delighted that we can now welcome customers back into more of our spaces, with more people able to enjoy a drink in the foyer before the show, better access to the circle level by stairs and lift, and easier access to toilets.

"We are so grateful for all the support and understanding that people have shown during the last year – we couldn’t have made it through without you.”

