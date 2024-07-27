Rabid horse, 2 rabid foxes exposed 7 people, 33 animals to deadly virus, SC officials say

Seven people and 33 animals were exposed to a rabid horse and two rabid foxes across three counties in South Carolina, the state Department of Public Health confirmed in a news release.

A horse found near Sullivan and Pearman Dairy roads in Anderson County was submitted to the University of Georgia Veterinary diagnostic laboratory on Wednesday and tested positive for rabies, officials said. Five people were exposed and were referred to their health care providers. The 30 horses and donkeys exposed will be quarantined, which is required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

A fox found near Church and Gilliam streets in Newberry County tested positive for rabies after being submitted to DPH’s laboratory on Wednesday. No people are known to be exposed, the public health department said, but two cats were exposed and will be quarantined.

Another fox found near the Florence Rail Trail in Florence County also tested positive for the virus after being submitted to DPH’s laboratory on Thursday. One person exposed was referred a doctor. A second person was exposed, but officials said they do not know this person’s identity. A stray cat was also exposed to the sick animal and was euthanized because of its injuries.

If you, someone you know or your pets have been in contact with either the Anderson County horse, Florence or Newberry County foxes or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DPH’s Columbia office at 803-896-4680, the Florence office at 843-661-4825 or the Anderson office at 864-372-3270.

The state Department of Public Health said there have been 44 cases of rabid animals in South Carolina this year. Last year, there were 78 confirmed cases of rabies. Since 2002, the state has averaged about 148 cases per year.

State law requires owners to keep dogs, cats and ferrets vaccinated using a treatment approved by DPH and licensed by the United State Department of Agriculture. Livestock animals susceptible to rabies should also be vaccinated. Rabies infections in cattle and horses are more frequent than other livestock.

“Keeping your pets and livestock current on their rabies vaccination is a responsibility that comes with owning an animal,” Terri McCollister, DPH’s rabies program director, said in a news release. “It is one of the easiest and most effective ways you can protect yourself, your family, your pets, and your livestock from this fatal disease. That is an investment worth making to provide yourself some peace of mind.”

For more information on rabies visit dph.sc.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.