Raccoon Falls Through Ceiling at LaGuardia Airport

A raccoon crashed through the ceiling at New York’s LaGuardia Airport on Monday, November 4, startling onlookers with its unexpected entrance at the Spirit Airlines counter.

Footage captured by musician Ahmad Anonimis shows the raccoon dangling from the ceiling in wires before falling to the floor in LaGuardia Airport’s Marine Air Terminal. Airport staff and travelers can be seen watching the raccoon and scrambling around the Spirit Airlines counter.

The raccoon was safely released outside and no one suffered any injuries, a spokesperson for the Port Authority told NBC. Credit: Ahmad Anonimis via Storyful

