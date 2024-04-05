Raccoon Injures 2 After Attacking Guests Waiting in Line for Hersheypark Roller Coaster

“Guest safety is and will always be our top priority at Hersheypark," a spokesperson said

Guests were in for more than a wild ride when they were attacked by a raccoon as they waited in line at Hersheypark.

On Wednesday, April 3, TMZ shared a video of the chaotic scene when guests at the Hershey, Pennsylvania, theme park became the animal’s targets while waiting to board the SooperDooperLooper.

Screams were heard as adults, teens, and children ran in the crowded line, trying their best to avoid the raccoon — as the mammals can transfer rabies to humans.

At one point, the person recording the clip was heard off-camera saying that the raccoon had grabbed a young girl’s shoe from her foot and ran off with it.

Two guests were reportedly bitten. The extent of their injuries are not immediately known.

According to the outlet, the incident happened on March 29, which was Hersheypark’s opening day for the season.

Park officials stated that this is not a common occurrence on their property, and they have preventative measures in place.

“This is the first incident that we can recall of what appeared to be a frightened raccoon acting in this manner at Hersheypark. We do have extensive fencing to help prevent this type of incident from occurring,” a spokesperson for the amusement park said in a statement to CBS 21 on Thursday, April 4.

“Guest safety is and will always be our top priority at Hersheypark. As such, we have a full complement of public safety and health professionals on property who responded quickly to render necessary care to the two people impacted.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, we did transport those impacted to a local hospital for observation. While the raccoon has not been captured, it has not made another appearance in Hersheypark since the incident,” the statement concluded.

Following the incident, the outlet spoke with furbearer biologist Tom Keller, who works for the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Keller felt that Hersheypark officials handled the situation correctly. He added that the video alone is not sufficient enough to determine whether or not rabies could have been a factor in the raccoon’s behavior.

"When we look at the situation that that raccoon found itself in a lot of screaming humans, [of] course they’re all frightened. That really frightened that raccoon. It really felt trapped nowhere to go. It's trying to figure out how to get away — and that likely led to what happened there," the biologist said.



