Race Across the World’s Eugenie and Isabel’s lie to Alfie and Owen in final

Eugenie and Isabel lie to Alfie and Owen in Race Across the World final. (BBC screengrab)

What is going to happen?

Race Across the World's Eugenie and Isabel lied to Alfie and Owen to try get ahead in the competition in nail-biting scenes set to play out in Wednesday's final.

There are four teams in the final: mother and daughter Eugenie and Isabel, best friends Alfie and Owen, siblings Betty and James as well as married retired couple Viv and Stephen. As season four reaches the end, the race is closer than ever with the mother and daughter closing the gap between them and the leaders of the pack. Impressively while travelling through Sumatra, they managed to catch up almost 24 hours.

The best friends now only have a 12 minute lead but they don't realise their nearest rivals have an upper hand when it comes to their budget. Sneaky Eugenie and Isabel tried to throw Alfie and Owen off scent by claiming that money was a problem for them.

What, how and why?

Race Across the World's Alfie was surprised by Isabel's budget confession. (BBC screengrab)

At the checkpoint hotel, the two leading teams were reunited. Alfie and Owen were visibly shocked when they met with Eugenie and Isabel. "How the bloody hell did you do that?" Alfie asked, laughing.

Eugenie said: "Listen we said from the get go, you boys would be our competitors."

Cheeky Isabel then brought up money hinting they had a "problem" to try get their rivals to take it a bit easier in the final leg. She said: "I think money is going to be a big factor on this final leg."

Eugenie said: "Money is quite tight."

Isabel agreed: "Money is a problem."

Alfie said: "Sounds like nobody has the money to get a taxi."

What Alfie and Owen don't know is that Eugenie and Isabel do have a financial advantage as they have £425.87. The mother and daughter have a healthy budget in comparison to Alfie and Owen's budget of £305.79.

Aside from the boys, Isabel and Eugenie cheekily revealed their plans are to get the fastest available transport in a bid to win the £20,000 prize fund. Isabel said: "We told a few white lies to just throw it out there that we don't have much money."

Eugenie admitted their budget was looking good for the final leg of the race. She said: "Our budget is overly healthy so we are going to be taking the speediest transport possible. Whether it's speedboats, taxis, we're going to be throwing money at it."

It seemed Alfie and Owen were convinced by Eugenie and Isabel's white lie. Alfie told the cameras: "I think they're worse off on the budget than we are by the sounds of it. Their weakness is going to be they're not going to be as fast on the ground as we are."

How does the final work?

Race Across The World's Alfie and Owen examine the final route. (Studio Lambert)

The race is on and the four teams must make the journey from Jakarta to Lombok. First they must travel the whole length of Java to reach Bali before making the crossing to the neighbouring island Lombok.

Once they arrive in Lombok, they will have to make sense of vague instructions in a bid to get to the final checkpoint hotel. The stakes are higher than ever and they will be carrying the heavy rucksacks while trying to reach the checkpoint first.

To win the £20,000, they must sign the iconic Race Across the World book with their name and time of arrival. They will be treated to a glass of bubbles on arrival this time though.

Watch the Race Across the World's final at 9pm on BBC1 on Wednesday.