Race Across the World's James changed his plans after competing on show

Race Across the World's James has moved out of his family's home after filming. (BBC screengrab)

Race Across the World's James told Yahoo that he took a big step and changed his plans after filming the show. The contestant went on the epic trek with his older sister Betty, who had the experience of backpacking holidays before competing on the show.

The siblings found it Race Across the World was tougher than they could ever prepare for. It brought them closer where they spent all the time together, the highs of coming first in the latest leg, week five, and the lows of when James was robbed.

Now as the show airs on TV, James has detailed how the experience spurred him on to take a "big step" in his life. The younger brother revealed he took the plunge and moved out from his family's home - instead of going travelling with his friends.

He told Yahoo: "I've gained quite a lot from it. Obviously before, I didn't really do much travelling or anything like that. So I planned to go away travelling with my friends at the back end of the year.

Race Across The World's Betty and James came first in the latest leg, week five. (Studio Lambert)

"Actually changed that plan and I've now moved out of home. Before I was living with my parents and I moved out. So that's a new thing for me and I don't think I'd have done that without Race and going away. So that's quite a big step."

James shared he had learned a lot from the once in a lifetime experience. "I think it's having more confidence to go out and do things," he said. "Just do it, because why not? You can and nothing should hold you back."

He added in a recent interview: "That was quite a big thing at the start - was just showing people you don't need loads of money, loads of contacts and a set plan you can just go and do things on a whim and do well."

Betty also had learned a lot from the experience of travelling through Asia with her younger brother. The sister said it had been a "crazy ride" for the siblings.

Race Across The World's Betty and James have proved themselves in the race. (Studio Lambert)

She said: "We would have never have thought this time last year that we would have done what we've done, what we've seen, met the people we have met and it's been crazy. It's still a crazy ride. But I think that just shows that for anyone, you can do anything if you have a little faith!"

Coming first in week five at the checkpoint in the pretty islands of Koh Phi Phi come as a shock to Betty and James as they overtook the other four teams. They celebrated their win at this point in the race, having previously always come third.

They are left with 23% of their total budget left, meaning they have £632.39 remaining in cash as they start the next leg of the journey ahead of the pack. From the checkpoint in the scenic islands of Koh Phi Phi, they must leave Thailand in the next leg. All of the four teams will embark on a 2000km journey to the Indonesian island of Sumatra.

Race Across the World airs on BBC One at 9pm on Wednesdays.

