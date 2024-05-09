Race Across the World fans in tears as Viv reflects on having a stroke

Race Across the World's Viv got emotional when she reflected on her stroke. (BBC screengrab)

Race Across the World fans were in tears over Stephen and Viv's moving scenes.

There were some huge talking points that emerged from Race Across the World on Wednesday as fans were astounded as Isabel called her mum Eugenie "old". It got incredibly emotional too when Viv and Stephen got to see the pink dolphins in Thailand.

The last time the retired couple went dolphin watching, Viv had a stroke and it took eight months to recover. On the race, Stephen and Viv wanted to change a bad memory into a good one and they did - having an amazing time admiring the pink dolphins.

Race Across the World's Viv speaks openly about having a stroke. (Studio Lambert)

Race viewers really got to see a different side to Viv as she was vulnerable discussing what had happened when she had her stroke. She said: "The last time me and Stephen went on a dolphin watching experience the boat stopped and we had the opportunity to dive into the water which I did."

She added: "The moment I dived the boat went up on the wave, the wave by the time I hit it went down. I hit it really bad on my head. The following day we were due to fly home, on landing I felt a massive headache. It turned out I had a stroke."

Viv further explained: "The fact that I hit my head and the cabin pressure caused a bleed in the brain. I couldn't speak, I couldn't see. It was a long recovery road, it was about eight months."

Her stroke had a huge impact on them. With tears in her eyes, she admitted: "Stephen says I'm different but he won't say how... To my mind I'm pretty much recovered but it could have been so different."

Race Across The World's Stephen showed his great love for Viv. (Studio Lambert)

The scene was impactful, cutting in between Viv's story to the couple enjoying spotting the pink dolphins on the boat ride with the picture-perfect scenery surrounding them. "They absolutely are pink," said Viv. "I can't believe that."

Stephen agreed that seeing the pink dolphins on the boat trip had been worthwhile. Reflecting on their experience on Race Across the World, Stephen was overcome with emotion and let the tears flow. He said: "There were two things we wanted to get out of the race. You wanted me to have an adventure and I wanted you to see how strong you are."

He added: "So far great. I've had an adventure. You are brilliant. Thank you."

How did viewers respond?

The emotional scenes tugged at the heartstrings of viewers at home, with some people even left in tears as they shared their thoughts on social media platform X.

Race Across The World's Stephen and Viv herd ducks on a fun job in Thailand. (Studio Lambert)

Among the comments on social media, one person wrote: "Did not have Stephen and Viv making me cry on my bingo card! #raceacrosstheworld."

A second person added: "Viv getting emotional over dolphins was emotional to witness. The fact she went through all that and is still standing goes to show how brave and how strong she is #raceacrosstheworld."

The moment really resonated with viewers at home, with someone else wrote: "Aww Stephen and Viv #raceacrosstheworld."

Another person wrote: "#raceacrosstheworld what a sad story from Viv. LT illness as u r older does change u & now we r seeing lovely human stories. Even Stephen is improving."

Alongside a gif of a crying baby, one person wrote: "Viv opening up on having a stroke #RaceAcrossTheWorld."

Race Across the World airs on BBC One at 9pm on Wednesdays.

