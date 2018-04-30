Race Car Narrowly Misses Crowd After Jumping Guardrail in Winston-Salem

A race car came close to hitting a crowd after jumping the guardrail at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Saturday, April 28.

This video shows the car veering off the track and over an exterior barrier.

In a statement to local station WFMY News 2, stadium officials said the accident posed no threat to the safety of the audience.

“What occurred on Saturday wasn’t a danger to fans but was instead our safety systems working as intended to ensure that fans were kept safe – just like they have been for 70 years at Bowman Gray Stadium,” it said. Credit: Erika Norris Church via Storyful