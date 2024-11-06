Race to Washington: Don Bacon vs Tony Vargas

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
'Oh My God': Nicolle Wallace Says JD Vance Just 'Effed Up' Big Time
The MSNBC host watched the clip three times in a row as she processed it.
- Yahoo News Canada
Who do Canadians want as the next U.S. president — Harris or Trump? Poll reveals the answer, and Canadians aren’t all happy about it
A Leger poll revealing how Canadians would vote in the upcoming U.S. election has sparked frustration among readers.
- BuzzFeed
People Are Loving Tim Walz's Extremely Petty Reason For Not Voting For Donald Trump
Well, that's certainly a reason.
- HuffPost
Trump Supporters In Garbage Bags Stumped When Comedian Points Out Their Logic Is Trash
“I’m confused,” a Trump supporter said after Davram Stiefler of The Good Liars explained that her trash bag statement did not deliver her intended message.
- HuffPost
Pete Buttigieg Hits Fox News Host's 'Fascist' Trump Question With Blistering Fact Check
The transportation secretary refused to "contradict" the assessment of Donald Trump's former chief of staff.
- The Daily Beast
‘Fox & Friends’ Diner Segment Backfires When Trump Voter Gives Candid Prediction
A Republican Trump voter stunned Fox & Friends Tuesday morning when he told the conservative morning chat show that he believes Kamala Harris is going to win North Carolina in the presidential election. The show sent the co-host of its weekend edition, Will Cain, out to a diner in Concord, North Carolina that was packed with MAGA diehards optimistic about the prospects of former president Donald Trump. When Cain asked everyone present to raise their hand if they thought the Republican nominee wa
- Barrons.com
The Dow Has Predicted 22 of the Past 24 Presidential Elections. What It Says About Trump and Harris’ Odds of Winning.
The stock market’s performance bodes well for Harris. While the stats are tantalizing, history isn’t necessarily predictive.
- HuffPost
CNN Pundit Who Said Trump Caused Insurrection Now Endorses Ex-President
The CNN commentator said the Capitol siege was an act of terrorism fomented by Trump, but he's still voting for the former president this time around.
- FTW Outdoors
Refs missed a blatant Jawaan Taylor false start in OT during Chiefs' winning drive
Seriously. How many times is this going to happen? We've seen Jawaan Taylor not get whistled for false starts, and then have some weirdness with illegal fomations. And this time, in the Kansas City Chiefs' overtime win on Monday over the T
- HuffPost
‘Atrocious’: Donald Trump Fiercely Condemned For Latest Violent Language
The former president’s campaign rally riff drew laughter from his supporters but not from his critics.
- HuffPost
Ivanka Trump Shared 17 ‘Truths’ On Election Eve And Critics Responded As 1
Donald Trump’s daughter talked about peace, love, and positivity, and you know what happened.
- Deadline
Dr. Phil Endorsed Donald Trump In “Act Of Rebellion” After Claiming He Was Snubbed By Kamala Harris; Says He Will “Never Tell” Who Has His Vote
Dr. Phil McGraw appeared to endorse Donald Trump at a campaign rally in New York City last month, but has now revealed he did so in an “act of rebellion” against Kamala Harris. In an interview with Piers Morgan, the television presenter claimed he had been snubbed by the Harris campaign after offering to take …
- Yahoo News
Live election results 2024: Pennsylvania, Virginia and Georgia too close to call for Trump or Harris; latest polls close
Follow Yahoo News' round-the-clock coverage of this year's election.
- HuffPost
JD Vance Utterly Trashed Over 'Jaw-Dropping' Closing Insult Of Kamala Harris
“I’m curious, how do you explain your behavior and your words to your children?” former RNC Chair Michael Steele hit back at Donald Trump's running mate.
- HuffPost
Patrick Mahomes’ Mother Makes Her Endorsement Before Monday Night Football
“Let’s do it,” Randi Mahomes said in a luxury box on a night the Kansas City Chiefs won to remain unbeaten.
- WXYZ-Detroit Videos
The Metro Detroit school that's accurately predicted the next President for more than 50 years
Since 1972 students at Seaholm have done the research on Candidates and issues gone through the process to cast their ballots while it technically doesn't count how they vote is worth paying attention to
- HuffPost
Trump Mocks ‘Disgrace’ Mitch McConnell For Endorsing Him: ‘He Didn’t Have To Do That’
“That must have been a painful day in his life,” the former president said of the Senate minority leader.
- The Hockey News - Philadelphia Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers Trade Defender To Edmonton Oilers
The Flyers have made a trade with the Oilers.
- FTW Outdoors
NFL trade deadline 2024 winners and losers: Jerry Jones doomed Cowboys with his worst trade ever
Alright, everyone, pencils down! The 2024
- Associated Press
Trump snaps at reporter when asked about abortion: 'Stop talking about that'
Donald Trump is refusing to say how he voted on Florida's abortion measure — and getting testy about it. The former president was asked twice after casting his ballot in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday about a question that the state's voters are considering. If approved, it would prevent state lawmakers from passing any law that penalizes, prohibits, delays or restricts abortion until fetal viability — which doctors say is sometime after 21 weeks.