Racers rehash hallucinations, challenges during the coldest Arctic Ultra to date

When Andrew Worsely-Tonks woke up in -40 C degree weather after spending his first night outside in the Arctic, he remembers being wet and his whole body felt like it was frozen.

Then he got out of his sleeping bag and was uncontrollably shaking.

"It was impossible to stop," Worsely-Tonks said.

"At that point the only real option you've got is to try and move ... I was just desperately trying to warm up my body."

Worsely-Tonks was one of 12 contestants in the 12th edition of the 6633 Arctic Ultra. It's an extreme version of distance running races. The race runs through the Arctic Circle on the Canadian side starting in Eagle Plains, Yukon.

The shorter route, just over 193 kilometres, finishes at Fort McPherson, N.W.T. while the longer route, just over 611 kilometres, finishes on the banks of the Arctic Ocean at Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T.

Organizers said it was a smaller group than usual with three of the racers competing in the shorter race, including Allan Benjamin from Old Crow, while nine competed in the longer race.

According to the race website, only 37 people have finished the long race in 10 years. The race prides itself as "the toughest, coldest, windiest ultra on the planet" — though, in the organizers' "humble opinion," the race is "perfectly doable" for the willing.

This year's race kicked off just after noon on Feb. 27.

It requires physical and mental endurance, said Stuart Thornhill, operations director. And while the race is usually difficult, this year's weather conditions made it particularly arduous.

Coldest temperature for the race ever

The average temperatures throughout the race were consistently well below -30 C Thornhill said, while in previous years, it's been in the negative teens.

"It's been a particularly challenging year for all the contestants," he said.

There are safety checkpoints where medics assess whether athletes are fit to continue, but that's all, Thornhill said.

Participants are responsible for food, clothing, a sleeping bag and other items they'll need.

"The distance, the solitude, the mental rigour that you go through on this race" is severe, he said, adding some participants have even hallucinated along the way while racing. That includes visions of the London eye, chimpanzees laying on the snow, and racer's partners who are not really there.

He said the hallucinations may be the toughest part of the race.

"We always get large drop out," he said.

