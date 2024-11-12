Rachael Ray on Decision Not to Have Children: 'Boy, Did I Get Bashed for It Over the Decades'

The celebrity cook and podcast guest Bob Harper opened up about their child-free lives and how they experience 'unconditional love'

John Nacion/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Rachael Ray

Rachael Ray is opening up about her decision not to have children.

On the Nov. 12 episode of her podcast, I'll Sleep When I'm Dead, the former Rachael Ray Show host, 56, spoke with Bob Harper, the celebrity trainer from The Biggest Loser. The duo discussed the pushback that comes with the decision to live child-free, as well as the benefits of resisting the pressure.

It's important to surround yourself with love and support while chasing your own goals, Harper said. And while for some, that aspect of life comes from raising children, parenthood isn't for everyone.

"I chose to never have children," Harper said. "God love all the people that have kids."

"Me too!" Ray replied. "And boy, did I get bashed for it over the decades."

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Bob Harper in 2022

Harper said the societal expectation for queer people to have children was significantly less when he was growing up — a stark change from present circumstances, in which LGBTQ+ couples now have many options for conception.

Instead, Harper shows devotion and nurturing to his pets. "What my dogs teach me on a daily basis is that unconditional love," he said.

A dog owner herself, Ray voiced her agreement. Her pets bring her "a ray of light," and propel her through her "dark days."

"For me, if I have the absolute worst day, or I'm sick as a dog — as the expression goes — the thing that makes me feel best is to go home and literally climb into bed under a blanket with my dog," Ray said.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Rachael Ray and John Cusimano

On past episodes of her podcast, Ray has also spoken about the support she receives from her husband, John Cusimano. The second episode, which aired Oct. 29, gave a glimpse into their marriage — Ray said they need their space, but she still considers herself "wildly, wildly, wildly lucky."

Ray later spoke about the dynamic between her and Cusimano, 57, during the following week's episode.

“You know, [John is] a lawyer and a musician,” Ray said. “I'm not a musician. I'm certainly no lawyer. I hate reading legal documents and official stuff, but we balance each other in a weird way. We allow each other to be open to different worlds.”