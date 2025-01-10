Rachel Lindsay Says Bryan Abasolo Divorce Left Her 'Financially' Unable to Do What She 'Wanted to Do,' Won't Skip Prenup Again

The couple, who met on her season of 'The Bachelorette', finalized their divorce on Jan. 7

Bryan Abasolo filed for divorce from Rachel Lindsay in January 2024 after six years of marriage

The divorce was finalized on Tuesday, Jan. 7, in an agreement that has the former Bachelorette paying a $500,000 equalization payment to Abasolo

Lindsay said on the Jan. 10 episode of her podcast, "I really want to start rebuilding and I want to move forward"

Rachel Lindsay learned the hard way about the need to protect her assets.

The former Bachelorette, 39, finalized her divorce from Bryan Abasolo on Tuesday, Jan. 7, in a settlement that determined Lindsay will have to pay the chiropractor, 44, a $500,000 equalization payment. He will retain the couple's Miami condo and 2021 Honda Accord, while Lindsay will hold onto their Los Angeles home and their 2023 Porsche Maca.

“I had to make concessions that I didn't necessarily want to do,” Lindsay said on the Jan. 10 episode of her Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay podcast. “And in order to say, my peace of mind is priceless at the end of the day. And I really want to start rebuilding and I want to move forward. And I'm able to do that now. And that feels really, really good that I can start the process of, like, okay. Let's rebuild."

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: Rachel Lindsay Breaks Silence to Admit She's Taking It 'Day by Day' amid 'Difficult' Divorce from Bryan Abasolo

Lindsay and Abasolo, who got engaged on the 2017 finale of The Bachelorette and tied the knot in August, did not have a prenup in place.

“I wouldn't get married without a prenup,” Lindsay said. “But, I don't know. It's, like, changed my whole perspective on everything. I don't even know if I would get married again. I can't even, like, fathom that.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The reality star added that the divorce “changed my timeline on things” because “financially, things are so different for me now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Things that I wanted to do, wanna be able to do, I really can't,” Lindsay confessed. “And I think you know what I'm alluding to when it comes to that.”

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo attend Thanksgiving at Project Angel Food on Nov. 23, 2023 in Los Angeles

The Miss Me with That author admitted that the negations got tense.

“When someone is fighting and fighting you in this way and willing to die on every hill and not willing to compromise at all, for whatever reason they have … you have to, at one point, let go and just be the bigger person and prioritize what is most important to you,” she said. “Is it most important for it to be vengeful? Is it most important to be vindictive? Is it most important to be hateful? Is it most important to just be to just like hang on? Or is it most important to just protect your peace of mind and let go?”

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Lindsay called the latter “priceless,” and said she made the aforementioned concessions in hopes of moving on with her life.

“It's a very weird feeling because from the moment he finally left the house after being here for seven months, post-separation, I felt divorced,” she explained.

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo attend the Build Series to discuss 'The Bachelorette' at Build Studio on Sept. 30, 2019 in New York City

Abasolo filed for divorce in January 2024, citing "irreconcilable differences."

"After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew," Abasolo wrote on Instagram at the time. "My parents have been married forever and I'm a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go. I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality. Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps."

ADVERTISEMENT

In a June filing, Lindsay claimed she learned about the divorce via text message. Lindsay alleged that she and Abasolo "had a conversation in my kitchen during which he failed to mention that he had filed for divorce" on the same day that he eventually filed.

Related: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo's Relationship Timeline

"Approximately 30 minutes after he left the house, he sent me a text message that simply read 'Hey ... I just wanted to let you know that I officially filed,'" Lindsay alleged.

She also claimed Absaolo insisted the breakup be handled entirely through lawyers and he hadn’t made “any effort — reasonable or not — to resolve this matter with me."

Read the original article on People