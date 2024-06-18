Rachel Lindsay Says Tia Mowry Gave Her This 1 Helpful Tip About Divorce

Rachel Lindsay is navigating the process of divorcing her ex, Bryan Abasolo, with the help of some other celebrities.

The “Bachelorette” alum told “E! News” in a piece published Tuesday that she’s gotten some helpful advice about divorce from actor Tia Mowry, who urged her not to “look at the past.”

“It will hold you back,” Lindsay said, relaying Mowry’s advice. “Don’t look at the future, it’ll give you anxiety. Every day, stay in the present because every day you make it through and you get stronger.”

The reality TV star then explained that she often gets anxiety about “trying to control the future,” and that Mowry’s words gave her a sense of freedom.

“When she said that to me, it was like a burden had lifted off. It was very freeing,” she said.

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are seen on July 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. Phillip Faraone via Getty Images

Lindsay married Abasolo in 2019 after they met on Season 13 of the reality dating show. Abasolo filed for divorce in January. They have no children together.

The “Bachelorette” star has been open about the difficulties of going through a divorce.

During an appearance on the podcast “Hidden Gems With Natasha Parker” earlier this month, Lindsay said her split from Abasolo was “unnecessarily messy.”

She also expressed regret for not having a prenuptial agreement with Abasolo, saying on the podcast that she had a “totally different” financial situation when they got married.

“Hindsight is 20/20,” she said. “I could have never predicted that in 2024, I would be getting a divorce. You just never know what life’s going to throw at you, what’s going to happen.”

Mowry has similarly navigated a high-profile breakup.

The “Family Reunion” actor announced her split from fellow actor Cory Hardrict in October 2022, after 14 years of marriage and over 20 years as a couple. Their divorce was settled last year.

Mowry, who shares two children with Hardrict, told HelloBeautiful last year that her kids partly inspired her decision to get a divorce. She said she wanted her children to see “their mother walk in truth.”

“I feel like it’s a great lesson for them because it was not an easy decision,” she said.

