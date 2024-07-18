Rachel Maddow Says JD Vance Pick Shows 1 Thing About GOP Mindset

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Wednesday suggested that former President Donald Trump’s choice of Ohio Sen. JD Vance as his 2024 running mate proves one thing.

Namely, Republicans think they have the election in the bag.

Maddow highlighted some of Vance’s extremist stances, such as his endorsement of a national abortion ban or his comment about America being in a “late republican period.”

You “don’t choose a person like Vance” if you think you need to appeal to certain groups or think you need any help winning the election, she posited.

Otherwise, said Maddow, the GOP wouldn’t pick a candidate “as out there” as Vance.

Republicans “think they have it in the bag and that’s why tonight it’s not Nikki Haley, it’s not even Tim Scott or Marco Rubio. It is national abortion ban, ‘end of the republic’ JD Vance who is giving the speech tonight,” she added.

Watch Maddow’s full analysis here:

Related...