Rachel Reeves backs 'non-negotiable' October Budget during visit to Beijing

Rachel Reeves has vowed to stand firmly behind her October Budget, insisting during a trip to China the fiscal rules laid out in the papers are “non-negotiable”. Speaking during a visit to Beijing’s flagship store of UK bicycle maker Brompton, the Chancellor refused to be drawn into a discussion on recent turbulence in the global financial markets, telling reporters she will not alter her economic plans, with the Budget designed to return the UK to economic stability. “Growth is the number one mission of this Government,” she said. “The fiscal rules laid out in the Budget are non-negotiable. Economic stability is the bedrock for economic growth and prosperity.”