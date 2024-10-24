Rachel Reeves: Britain cannot afford to pay Commonwealth reparations demands

Rachel Reeves has insisted the £18.8 trillion is too much for the British economy to afford - LEON NEAL/GETTY IMAGES EUROPE

Rachel Reeves has warned Britain cannot afford to pay up to £18 trillion in slavery reparations as she prepares to launch a historic tax raid in the Budget.

The Chancellor ruled out making any payments to Commonwealth countries for the UK’s historic role in the slave trade, adding they were not being considered.

Asked by The Telegraph if Britain could afford to pay reparations, Ms Reeves replied: “No”.

Speaking at the International Monetary Fund annual meetings in Washington DC, Ms Reeves also appeared to rule out any engagement with Commonwealth countries on the issue.

She told the BBC: “We’re not going to be paying out the reparations that some countries are speaking about. I understand why they make those demands but that’s not something that this government will be doing.”

It comes as Ms Reeves prepares tax rises of as much as £35 billion in the Budget later this month. She is expected to tighten rules on pension saving, crack down on inheritance and extend a stealth raid on income.

Commonwealth leaders are expected to call for “meaningful” talks on reparations during a summit with Sir Keir Starmer in Samoa that starts on Friday.

The Prime Minister has repeatedly insisted that reparations will not be paid, saying this week that he wanted to avoid “endless” discussions about the past” and adding: “This is about stance, really, looking forward rather than looking backwards.”

This is thought to be the first time the Government has explicitly said that it cannot afford to pay the sums being asked for.

A report published last year by the University of West Indies, backed by Patrick Robinson, a judge who sits on the International Court of Justice, concluded that the UK owed £18 trillion in reparations for its role in slavery in 14 Caribbean countries – a sum almost seven times the size of the entire UK economy.

Ms Reeves also signalled that part of the UK’s foreign aid budget will continue to be used to help process asylum seekers.

She said: “If we can get a grip of that asylum budget we can free up resource for what the intention of that budget was,” she said.