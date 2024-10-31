Rachel Reeves is a compulsive liar, claims Jenrick

Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, poses outside No 11 Downing Street with the Budget Red Box yesterday - Andy Rain /Shutterstock

Robert Jenrick labelled the Budget a “Halloween horror show” and claimed Rachel Reeves was a “compulsive liar”.

The Tory leadership candidate took aim at the Chancellor over Labour’s pre-election pledges not to put up taxes.

He told Sky News: “What we saw yesterday was a Halloween horror show. This was the biggest political heist in modern British history.

“£40 billion of tax rises hurting people across this country and just three months ago the Labour Party won an election on a pledge not to raise taxes. I am afraid Rachel Reeves, who you have just interviewed, is acting like a compulsive liar.

“She said during the general election she wasn’t going to raise taxes. She just has. She said she wasn’t going to increase debt. She just massively increased debt.

“And then after the election she invented that there was a black hole. The public will not trust this Labour Government. They are making it up to justify immense tax rises that are going to hurt the economy, hurts people’s working lives.”

Ms Reeves defended the Budget this morning as she said she had made the “right decisions in the circumstances that I faced”.

03:32 PM GMT

Telegraph readers respond to Jenrick labelling Reeves a ‘compulsive liar’

Robert Jenrick claimed Rachel Reeves was a “compulsive liar” as he accused the Chancellor of breaking her general election promises on tax (see the post below at 09.15).

Telegraph readers have been reacting to the claim in the comments section of today’s live blog:

03:29 PM GMT

Treasury accused of peddling ‘untrue nonsense’ in Budget document

The Treasury has been accused of making “nonsense” claims that are “clearly not true” in a document setting out Rachel Reeves’ maiden Budget.

Economists at the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) criticised the language used by the Treasury in its 170-page-long Budget document.

It states two times that the Government is “not increasing the basic, higher or additional rates of income tax, National Insurance contributions (NICs) or VAT”.

However, Ms Reeves’s department makes clear in the same paper that National Insurance contributions for employers will rise by 1.2 percentage points to 15pc.

You can read the full story here.

03:21 PM GMT

Labour MP bemoans decision to make bus fare cap less generous

Labour MP Jon Trickett said he “regrets” the increased bus fare cap included in the Government’s Budget.

The MP for Normanton and Hemsworth said: “I regret it, but the Government’s made a decision, and that is rising the bus fares from £2 to £3.

“I don’t suppose there’s anybody perhaps in this whole Parliament who doesn’t have access to a car, but there are many people down this country who don’t have a car because their wages are so low.

“They’re walking in the dark, seven o’clock in the morning, to get to work from one village to another, and those who do have a bus service it’s going up by 50%.

“So, it’s roughly, let’s say, £6 a day to get to and from work, five days a week it’s £30 a week, £1,500 a year in bus fares, to get to work and back. Now clearly that gives us a problem.”

He added: “If we are going to be raising bus fares, and that’s a decision that’s been made – I regret it by the way – but we need reform of the way buses are going to be operating, so they’re accessible to communities.”

03:19 PM GMT

Minimum wage increase will make it harder to find work, says senior Tory MP

Increasing the national minimum wage for young adults will make it harder for them to get jobs, a Conservative former minister has told the House of Commons.

Sir John Whittingdale said: “If you increase the cost of employing people, it can have only two consequences, one is lower wages and the other is fewer jobs. And in each of those cases, that is going to hit working people.

“The decision to increase the national minimum wage for young adults, a 16% increase, that will simply have a consequence that it will be even harder for those people to find jobs.”

Rachel Reeves approved a 16 per cent increase in the minimum wage for 18 to 20-year-olds, taking it to £10 an hour. The National Living Wage, earned by all over-20s, will increase to an hourly rate of £12.21, up from £11.44.

03:14 PM GMT

John Swinney endorses Kamala Harris

Scotland’s First Minister has endorsed Kamala Harris in the US presidential election.

John Swinney joked that his endorsement is not just because her opponent Donald Trump is against Scottish independence.

Speaking to journalists after First Minister’s Questions, the SNP leader said: “People in the United States of America should vote for Kamala Harris and I have not come to that conclusion only because Donald Trump is opposed to Scottish independence.”

The comment referenced a recent clip of the Republican nominee from a podcast in which he reaffirmed his position on the union.

02:57 PM GMT

Starmer plots nanny state crackdown on milkshakes

Sir Keir Starmer is plotting a nanny state crackdown on milkshakes by targeting them with a sugar tax.

The Government has announced it is considering removing sugar tax exemptions on bottled milkshakes and milky coffee drinks as part of a push to solve the obesity crisis.

The exemption for milk-based drinks had initially been put in place as ministers did not want to deter people from consuming enough calcium. Milk is a key source of the mineral, which is important for building strong bones and teeth.

However, in documents released this week, the Government said it was “likely that the health benefits do not justify the harms from excess sugar”, as young people only get 3.5pc of their calcium intake from milk-based drinks.

You can read the full story here.

02:35 PM GMT

Tugendhat: Labour slaughtering the goose that lays the golden eggs

Tom Tugendhat, the former Tory leadership contender, said Labour was “slaughtering the goose” that lays the golden eggs with its hike to employer National Insurance contributions.

The senior Conservative MP tweeted: “Taxing business means taxing the people who are working hard to provide services and taxing those who are employing others.

“Labour aren’t just harvesting the golden eggs, they’re slaughtering the goose.”

02:19 PM GMT

Liz Truss tells Tories: Don’t rule out deal with Reform

The Tories would be “crazy” to rule out a deal with Reform UK, Liz Truss has said.

The former prime minister said that she had supported the idea of “joining up with Nigel Farage” before July’s election, as his party could attract voters the Conservatives could not.

She called for a “bigger popular movement” on the Right to be “built up in the country” to effect change.

You can read the full story here.

01:44 PM GMT

Families face 70pc tax on pensions in Reeves’s inheritance raid

Families could be hit with a 70pc death tax after the Chancellor changed the rules around inheriting pension pots.

Rachel Reeves used her maiden Budget to bring pensions into the scope of inheritance tax, raking in an extra £1.5bn for the Treasury.

From April 2027, pensions that are passed on at death will be liable for the 40pc charge, resulting in higher bills for about 38,500 families.

But experts warned that some beneficiaries faced a “double hit” due to the interaction of inheritance tax with income tax.

You can read the full story here.

01:28 PM GMT

Starmer: ‘We have done the responsible thing’

Sir Keir Starmer said the Government had “done the responsible thing” at the Budget by taking “difficult, tough decisions”.

He told broadcasters: “We had to do what is responsible to fix the foundations and rebuild our country.

“As I think is well understood, we inherited a £22 billion black hole, money that wasn’t accounted for by the last government. I’m not prepared to simply walk past that, we have to fix it.

“So, we have done the responsible thing.”

The Prime Minister stressed that the Budget meant investment in the NHS, schools and housebuilding.

He added: “So, yes, difficult decisions, but we have scrubbed down, we have taken the difficult, tough decisions now, and I think everybody, or many people, will be in agreement that health, education and housing, and issues like that, are the really important things for our country to be driving towards.”

01:14 PM GMT

Badenoch issues last ditch plea for support ahead of 5pm voting deadline

We are in the final hours of this race.



YOUR VOTE will help decide who leads our great party.



This is an existential moment and we only have one chance to get this right. #VoteKemi — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) October 31, 2024

01:00 PM GMT

Not everyone will like every bit of the Budget, says Streeting

Wes Streeting conceded that not every one will “love every single bit of the Budget”.

But the Health Secretary argued Rachel Reeves had made the “big calls to stop our country’s decline”.

He told Sky News: “Not everyone will love every single bit of the Budget. I think you would have to be a miracle worker to pull that off.

“I am not sure any chancellor has ever done that. But I think people can see Rachel Reeves has made the big calls to stop our country’s decline, to fix the foundations, so we can deliver the change that people voted for.”

12:52 PM GMT

Health Secretary insists Budget ‘delivers for working people’

Wes Streeting rejected the suggestion that Budget decisions on spending and tax had come at the expense of working people.

He told Sky News: “No, I think this is a Budget that delivers for working people and I think people will really welcome the investment that we are putting into the public services that they rely on as individuals, as families and as businesses.”

12:46 PM GMT

Streeting grilled on whether tax rises breach spirit of manifesto

Wes Streeting rejected the suggestion that the tax rises at the Budget breached the spirit of Labour’s manifesto promises.

Asked if he accepted that claim, the Health Secretary said: “We are keeping all of the promises in our manifesto, despite the challenges that we face.

“We didn’t expect to come in with an easy ride, we knew things would be difficult which is why we were very clear in our manifesto about what we were committing to and how it would be funded and we are keeping all of those promises.

“What we didn’t expect to come into was the degree of reckless spending and hidden spending that the Conservatives had left us so we had a £22 billion black hole.”

12:31 PM GMT

‘At least Liz Truss wanted to grow the economy’

Asked if he preferred Rachel Reeves’ Budget or Liz Truss’ mini-Budget, former chancellor Jeremy Hunt told the House of Commons: “I actually like neither.

“I was the person who reversed the decisions made in the mini-Budget, but I will say this, at least Liz Truss wanted to grow the economy and said so explicitly.

“What we had yesterday is a Budget where the Government’s official forecaster said the impact would be lower growth. It will mean fewer jobs, lower investment.

12:17 PM GMT

Starmer tells NHS staff: ‘Your workload is likely to go up, not down’

The NHS’ workload is “likely to go up, not down”, Sir Keir Starmer said, as he hinted at reforms the Government might make to assist healthcare staff.

At a hospital staff Q&A in the West Midlands, the Prime Minister said: “I also want to be honest with you, we are going to be asking more of you. There’s no point me standing here and saying your workload will go down.

“The whole point is people are living longer. They’ve got more conditions. What the NHS is facing now is different to what it was facing in the post-war period, your workload is likely to go up, not down.”

The Prime Minister signalled administrative change was among the reforms he was planning, including “making sure that AI and technology is your friend” to prevent duplication of records.

Rachel Reeves, meanwhile, criticised the previous government for “always raiding the capital budgets” and taking funding away from investment.

The Chancellor said: “We have got to make those longer-term investments to drive those productivity and efficiency reforms as well.”

Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves are pictured today with members of staff during a visit to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire, in Coventry - Darren Staples /AP

12:11 PM GMT

Extra Budget cash for NHS is ‘down payment’ on its future, says Starmer

New funding in the Budget for the NHS is a “down payment” on the future of the service, Sir Keir Starmer said, when asked about winter pressures during a staff Q&A as he visited a hospital in the West Midlands.

The Prime Minister was asked how he could ensure new NHS funding in the Budget - £22 billion over two years - could translate into addressing staffing gaps and preventing winter pressures.

Sir Keir said the first thing his Government would provide was a “mindset change” from the Tories, who he said “blamed” NHS staff for problems in the service.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves speak with members of staff during a visit to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire, in Coventry - Darren Staples /AP

He said the Government would “really go much much faster on the technology that you need to take some of the weight off”.

The Prime Minister added: “Look, I’m not going to pretend that by next week it will all be fixed, because too many politicians have done that.

“It is going to take time, but what we did in the Budget yesterday is the first step, the down payment if you like, down that road, to make sure that you can do your jobs better and we can have the NHS that we need.”

12:07 PM GMT

Tax hikes were necessary, insists Reeves

Rachel Reeves insisted the £40 billion of tax rises she unveiled at the Budget yesterday were “necessary”.

The Chancellor told NHS staff during a visit to a hospital in the West Midlands alongside Sir Keir Starmer: “In that Budget I tried to fix the foundations and wipe the slate clean after a lot of the economic instability and chaos we have seen the last few years.

“I tried to do that in way that as much as possible protected the living standards of ordinary working people but I did have to make difficult decisions on tax yesterday but they were necessary to bring the stability back to our economy and to ensure that we have the money for the National Health Service.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves watches an endoscopic surgery simulation during a visit to UCL Hospital in London - Kirsty O'Connor/Treasury

12:02 PM GMT

Hunt: Budget is ‘biggest ever assault on our economic competitiveness since the 1970s’

Labour’s Budget represents the “biggest ever assault on our economic competitiveness since the 1970s”, Jeremy Hunt claimed

Speaking during the Budget debate in the House of Commons today, Mr Hunt said Labour had imposed a “huge tax on business” which “takes our tax burden up to German levels for the first time”.

He warned that “higher tax leads to lower growth”, telling MPs: “Without remorse and without hesitation, a triumphalist Government has ripped up the election promises they made in the biggest ever assault on our economic competitiveness since the 1970s.”

11:52 AM GMT

Budget impact will be ‘far worse than even we predicted’, claim Tories

The Tories claimed the impact of Rachel Reeves’ tax rises will be “far worse” than even they had predicted during the general election campaign.

Laura Trott, the shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, said Labour had planned to hike taxes “all along”.

Responding to Ms Reeves admitting wages will be hit by a raid on employer National Insurance contributions, Ms Trott said: “Rachel Reeves confirmed this morning that her Budget will hit pay for workers. This follows from the OBR saying household income will fall by 1.25 per cent, and inflation will be pushed up because of the decisions in Labour’s Budget.

“This is the Budget Labour planned all along but were not honest about at the election. And it’s no wonder, the effects of it are far worse than even we predicted during the campaign.”

11:40 AM GMT

Tories demand apology from Labour over pre-election ‘liars’ claims

Chris Philp has called on the Government to apologise to the Conservatives for calling them “liars” during the general election for claiming Labour’s tax plans would increase household taxes by £2,094.

The shadow Commons leader told MPs: “I’m now quite a fan of the OBR, they published yesterday their economic and fiscal outlook.”

He added: “It tells us exactly how much of that £25 billion National Insurance increase will fall on the shoulders of working people, they say – and I quote – ‘76 per cent of the total will result in lower real wages for working people’. 76 per cent of that £25 billion increase will fall on the shoulders of working people. That is £19 billion a year lower wages as a result of yesterday’s Budget. That’s not me, that’s the OBR.

“So, perhaps [Commons Leader Lucy Powell] would like to apologise to those working people for the £19 billion pay cut she’s just handed them.

“Now, during the election members on this side warned that Labour’s plans would result in a £2,094 per working household tax increase and they called us liars. I remember being on the radio and the TV, and Labour shadow ministers at the time, including [Ms Powell], I think, called us liars.

“Well, we now know the truth, £40 billion a year. That is £2,173 per working household, about £100 more than we warned. So, perhaps she can apologise for that as well.”

11:32 AM GMT

OBR casts doubt on Reeves’s £22bn ‘black hole’ claim

The official spending watchdog has cast doubt on claims that Rachel Reeves inherited a £22bn “black hole” from the Conservative Party.

The Chancellor was handed £9.5bn of hidden costs from her predecessor Jeremy Hunt’s final Budget, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said, raising questions over Ms Reeves’s claims of a £22bn gap.

The verdict on Labour’s inheritance, which covered the period up to spring, was published alongside the OBR assessment of Ms Reeves’s record tax-raising Budget.

You can read the full story here.

11:23 AM GMT

Tories: Promises mean nothing to Starmer

The word 'promise' clearly means nothing to Keir Starmer. pic.twitter.com/eNjtfG7khB — Conservatives (@Conservatives) October 31, 2024

11:07 AM GMT

Family farms will be broken up because of Labour’s tax raid, warn Tories

The Tories claimed the typical farmer will have to stump up hundreds of thousands of pounds under Labour’s plans to subject them to inheritance tax.

Rachel Reeves announced at the Budget that from April 2026, the first £1 million of combined business and agricultural assets will continue to attract no inheritance tax but for assets over £1 million, inheritance tax will apply with 50 per cent relief, at an effective rate of 20 per cent.

The move prompted warnings that family farms could be broken up if farmers are forced to sell land to pay the cost of passing the farm on to the next generation.

Kevin Hollinrake, the shadow business secretary, told the Commons this morning: “Their choice was to hit businesses and that’s because there’s not an ounce of business experience amongst any of them. Labour’s death taxes will hit farms and businesses. Families with a typical farm will have to fund hundreds of thousands of pounds or see their farms broken up and sold.

“The Environment Secretary said ten minutes ago they had no intentions of putting death taxes on businesses. That was a broken promise wasn’t it?”

Business minister Sarah Jones replied: “I’m not going to take any lectures from the opposition who said – and I quote – ‘F business’. The cheek of the opposite party to come at us when we are clearing up the £22 billion black hole which we inherited, when we are setting in trade stability.”

10:51 AM GMT

Ofcom imposes £100,000 fine on GB News over Sunak interview

Ofcom has imposed a £100,000 fine on GB News for “breaking due impartiality rules” over an interview with Rishi Sunak earlier this year.

The watchdog said that “an appropriately wide range of significant viewpoints was not presented and given due weight in People’s Forum: The Prime Minister” which was broadcast on February 12.

Ofcom said Mr Sunak “had a mostly uncontested platform to promote the policies and performance of his Government in a period preceding a UK General Election” which breached broadcasting rules.

The watchdog said: “Given the seriousness and repeated nature of this breach, Ofcom has imposed a financial penalty of £100,000 on GB News Limited. We have also directed GB News to broadcast a statement of our findings against it, on a date and in a form determined by us.

“GB News is challenging our original breach decision in this case by judicial review, which we are defending. Ofcom will not enforce this sanction decision until those proceedings are concluded.”

GB News CEO Angelos Frangopoulos said: “The announcement by Ofcom to impose sanctions upon GB News in relation to the People’s Forum is a direct attack on free speech and journalism in the United Kingdom.

“We believe these sanctions are unnecessary, unfair and unlawful.”

10:46 AM GMT

Tory leadership voting closes at 5pm

The Tory leadership race is entering its final furlong.

The ballot of Conservative Party members will close at 5pm today.

Robert Jenrick and Kemi Badenoch will then find out on Saturday which of them has won.

Please make sure you cast your vote before 5pm today — otherwise it won't be counted! #VoteKemi for Renewal. pic.twitter.com/NZWlXFHnb8 — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) October 31, 2024

10:34 AM GMT

Pictured: John Healey hands out poppies at Victoria Station

John Healey, the Defence Secretary, joins serving military personnel to hand out poppies and collect donations for the Royal British Legion Appeal during London Poppy Day, at Victoria Station, London - Stefan Rousseau/Reuters

10:15 AM GMT

Stride: Labour ‘don’t understand enterprise’

Mel Stride said Labour had taken a “hammer to the hardworking backbone of our nation” at yesterday’s Budget.

The shadow work and pensions secretary claimed that Labour “don’t understand enterprise”.

He tweeted: “Yesterday’s Budget of broken promises took a hammer to the hardworking backbone of our nation. Labour frontbench’s lack of business experience laid bare.

“They don’t understand enterprise. Taxes up. Borrowing up. Growth down. A public betrayed.”

10:06 AM GMT

Pictured: Reeves leaves University College Hospital after morning media round

Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, is pictured this morning as she left the University College Hospital Education Centre in central London - George Cracknell Wright

09:56 AM GMT

Tories would have taken ‘harder path’, says Hunt

Jeremy Hunt said the Conservatives would have taken “the harder path” by cutting the number of people on benefits to fund public services if they had delivered the Budget yesterday.

Questioned by presenter Kay Burley on Sky News about “crumbling public services”, he said: “That’s the central issue.

“With an ageing population, with all the pressures of what [Vladimir] Putin is doing in Ukraine, how do you fund our public services without really damaging rises in taxation?”

He added that a Conservative government “would have done it differently” – pointing to the cost created by the increase in people claiming benefits since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We would have made difficult decisions on welfare reform, on the public sector, and productivity,” he said.

“If you cut the number of people claiming benefits to 2019 levels – in other words before the pandemic – that releases £34 billion a year.

“The Government has chosen to do nothing on that and, as a result, the adult working-age benefit bill is going to be more than £100 billion by this end of this period.

“We would have taken that harder path, because we know that the result of higher taxes is lower growth, and that is bad for ordinary families.”

09:51 AM GMT

Corbyn repeats call to scrap two-child benefits cap after Budget snub

Abolish the two-child benefits cap. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) October 31, 2024

09:43 AM GMT

Sir Ed Davey: Social care must be exempted from NI rise

Sir Ed Davey has urged the Government to exempt social care providers from the increase to employer National Insurance contributions.

The leader of the Liberal Democrats said: “Hammering small businesses with a tax hike is the wrong choice. It will hit people’s wages and jobs, but it also risks worsening the NHS crisis by hiking costs for care providers and pushing some to the brink.

“It just shows that yet again the government seems to have forgotten about care. At the very least, the Chancellor should be exempting social care from this costly jobs tax.”

09:29 AM GMT

Cleverly criticises ‘vindictive’ Budget

This vindictive Labour budget was driven by their choices not by necessity.



Richard Hughes of the OBR said "Nothing in our review was a legitimisation of that £22bn"



A growth sapping budget built on Labour lies. — James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) October 31, 2024

09:15 AM GMT

Jenrick labels Reeves a ‘compulsive liar’ over tax promises

Robert Jenrick labelled the Budget a “Halloween horror show” and claimed Rachel Reeves was a “compulsive liar”.

The Tory leadership candidate told Sky News: “What we saw yesterday was a Halloween horror show. This was the biggest political heist in modern British history.

“£40 billion of tax rises hurting people across this country and just three months ago the Labour Party won an election on a pledge not to raise taxes.

“I am afraid Rachel Reeves, who you have just interviewed, is acting like a compulsive liar.

“She said during the general election she wasn’t going to raise taxes. She just has. She said she wasn’t going to increase debt. She just massively increased debt.

“And then after the election she invented that there was a black hole. The public will not trust this Labour Government. They are making it up to justify immense tax rises that are going to hurt the economy, hurts people’s working lives.”

Rachel Reeves is a compulsive liar. pic.twitter.com/lYly8ej8gV — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) October 31, 2024

09:07 AM GMT

Labour chose ‘tax over growth’ and workers will pay the price, warns Badenoch

Labour chose “tax over growth” at the Budget and it is going to cause a “big problem”, Kemi Badenoch warned this morning.

It was suggested to the Tory leadership contender that Labour’s Budget message was “spend, spend, spend” but she told LBC: “I think they came out saying tax, tax tax and that is going to be a real issue.

“This is not a growth Budget and what is really interesting is what the OBR has said. In her speech Rachel Reeves pretended that the OBR thought that she was the bee’s knees. She wanted us to think that everything she had done was going to get a stamp of approval.

“Instead, the opposite has happened. The OBR has actually exposed immediately how they have chosen tax over growth. The OBR says 75 per cent of those employer NI rises will turn into lower wages.

“So employment, salaries, disposable income, all of that is going to be lower than what it was under the Conservatives. That is a big problem.”

'Rachel Reeves wanted them to think she's the bee's knees.'



Kemi Badenoch shares her take on the Budget, telling @NickFerrariLBC 'Labour have no plan' and the Chancellor just wanted 'a stamp of approval'. pic.twitter.com/lBiLWMwiVf — LBC (@LBC) October 31, 2024

08:59 AM GMT

Budget was a ‘very sad day for ordinary families’, says Hunt

Jeremy Hunt said the Budget was “a very sad day for ordinary families”.

He told Sky News: “Yesterday was a bad day for trust in British politics because 30 times this year before the election the Chancellor said she had no plans to increase tax outside what was explicitly written in the manifesto – and we had the biggest tax-raising Budget in British history.

“However much Labour tries to say that their tax rises won’t hurt ordinary families, the OBR and the Institute for Fiscal Studies say it’s going to mean lower pay, lower living standards, higher inflation, higher mortgages – so it is a very sad day for ordinary families.”

08:52 AM GMT

No choice but to put up National Insurance, says Reeves

The Government had no alternative but to increase employers’ National Insurance contributions, Rachel Reeves has said.

After admitting the tax increase on employers could hit workers’ pay, the Chancellor was asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme if the move was a “jobs tax” which will take money out of people’s pockets.

“Look, what alternative was there?” she responded. “We had a £22 billion black hole in the public finances.”

She later added: “We had to increase taxes yesterday. I did not want to increase the key taxes that working people pay: income tax, VAT and employee National Insurance. So we have increased National Insurance on employers.

“We’ve protected the smallest businesses. Anyone employing four people on the National Living Wage won’t pay a penny of National Insurance.

“And, indeed, a million small businesses will be paying either less or the same National Insurance as what they’re currently paying, so we have tried to do this in a fair way.”

08:47 AM GMT

Reeves: ‘I do own the decisions that I made’

Rachel Reeves insisted that she does “own” the decisions she made at yesterday’s Budget.

Told that before the election she had said that she would not be a big tax-raising chancellor, Ms Reeves told the BBC: “Nobody knew about this in-year overspend. It is why when we get the monthly borrowing numbers, in the six months of this year they are already running £11 billion higher.

“Times that by two to take us to the full year, that’s £22 billion more than the OBR forecast in March because the previous government withheld that information.

“I didn’t get to choose the circumstances but I do own the decisions that I made yesterday.”

08:35 AM GMT

Pictured: Jeremy Hunt speaks to the media this morning

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, is pictured this morning speaking to broadcasters - Tayfun Salci

08:31 AM GMT

Reeves: UK now on a better path

Rachel Reeves said she had chosen to be a “responsible chancellor”.

Ms Reeves said she could have opted to sweep the UK’s economic problems under the carpet but had instead opted to make the “important choices” necessary to improve things.

“We are putting our country on a better path,” she told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

08:13 AM GMT

Starmer: Budget a ‘huge step forward’ for improving the NHS

This will be the generation that takes the NHS from the worst crisis in its history to being the pride of our nation once more.



Yesterday's Budget marks a huge step towards that – setting us on the path to make our public services fit for the future. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) October 31, 2024

08:10 AM GMT

Chancellor targeting ‘quicker and stronger’ economic growth

Rachel Reeves said she wants growth to be “quicker and stronger, and to be felt by people right across our country”.

She told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “We’re less than four months into this new Labour Government, we’ve made a start in restoring stability to our public finances.

“We’ve made a start getting those NHS waiting lists down and we’ve made a start at introducing the policies to grow our economy.

“But there’s more to do. I’m determined, through the planning reform, the pensions reform, the skills reform, that we grow our economy, create more good jobs in all parts of the UK, including in Scotland.”

08:07 AM GMT

Reeves admits National Insurance raid will hit worker pay rises

Rachel Reeves has admitted her raid on employer National Insurance contributions will likely mean lower wage increases for workers.

The Chancellor said businesses will have to absorb the costs of paying more National Insurance.

Asked about the consequences of increasing NICs for employers by 1.2 percentage points to 15 per cent from April 2025, the Chancellor told BBC Breakfast: “I said that it will have consequences.

“It will mean that businesses will have to absorb some of this through profits and it is likely to mean that wage increases might be slightly less than they otherwise would have been.

“But, overall, the Office of Budget Responsibility forecast that household incomes will increase during this Parliament. That is a world away from the last Parliament, which was the worst Parliament ever for living standards.”

08:01 AM GMT

Labour’s £40bn tax raid a ‘conscious choice’, says Hunt

Jeremy Hunt claimed Labour’s rise in taxation in the Budget was a “conscious choice”.

The Tory MP was asked by ITV Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway whether he “feels in any way to blame” for the rise in taxation, which the Government claims is a necessary remedy to a financial “black hole” left by the Conservative Party.

The shadow chancellor said: “Let’s make the most important point: even if this £22 billion black hole needed fixing, Rachel Reeves did not put up taxes by £22 billion - she put up taxes by £40 billion.

“This was not about legacy, this was about a conscious choice, and if she was committed to do that she should have told us before the election. I think many people this morning will wake up feeling betrayed.”

07:59 AM GMT

Hunt claims Reeves took ‘easy route’ by hammering businesses

Jeremy Hunt said Rachel Reeves had taken the “easy route” by “picking the pockets of businesses” to find extra cash for public services.

Told that the International Monetary Fund had broadly welcomed the Budget, Mr Hunt, the shadow chancellor told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: “I think the International Monetary Fund has always believed rightly that it is very important that public finances are put on a sustainable footing and I think the central question is how you do that.

“Rachel Reeves yesterday chose to do that by what I would say, having done her job, is the easy route which is just to pick the pockets of businesses.

“They don’t have a vote and most voters probably don’t care too much about that. The difficult choice would have been to find more money for the NHS through more challenging paths ;like welfare reform and productivity savings.”

07:56 AM GMT

Hunt tells Badenoch and Jenrick he does not want to stay shadow chancellor

Jeremy Hunt told ITV’s Good Morning Britain programme that his interview today would be “my last as shadow chancellor” as he plans to step back from his role after the Conservative leadership race ends.

Speaking of final runners Kemi Badenoch and Robert Jenrick, Mr Hunt said: “I have told them that I will step back.

“I think it is the right thing to do when a party suffers a loss of the scale that we have, so I will step back from the shadow chancellor role for a few years whilst the party recovers – but I will be very active on the back benches.”

07:47 AM GMT

‘They were the right decisions’: Reeves defends tax raid on business and wealthy

Rachel Reeves defended her tax raid on businesses and the wealthy, insisting she had taken the “right decisions” at the Budget.

Told that before the general election she had promised 30 times that Labour would not increase taxes beyond what had already been set out in the party’s manifesto, the Chancellor told Sky News: “The circumstances that I inherited are not the ones that I chose.

“We inherited a huge gap between what the previous government had committed in spending and what they actually told the public about.

“I could have swept that under the carpet and pretend it didn’t exist… I didn’t want to do that, I wanted to be open and honest, to wipe the slate clean, to put our public finances on a stable trajectory…”

She added: “It wasn’t easy decisions yesterday, I recognise that for some businesses they will be paying more taxes, I recognise that for some of the wealthiest people in our country they will be paying more taxes.

“But I felt they were the right decisions in the circumstances that I faced.”

07:43 AM GMT

Pictured: Robert Jenrick arrives in Westminster this morning

Robert Jenrick, the Tory leadership contender, is pictured this morning as he arrived in Westminster - Nigel Howard /Nigel Howard Media

07:31 AM GMT

Chancellor: We won’t have to do a Budget like this ever again

Rachel Reeves said yesterday’s Budget of massive tax rises was a one-off event which had “wiped the slate clean” and it would not need to be repeated in the coming years.

The Chancellor said that “as a result of what we have done we are not going to have to come back and ever do a Budget like this again”.

Ms Reeves told Sky News this morning: “This was a Budget that fixed the foundations and wiped the slate clean. It was a big Budget, it was a significant Budget but we have now brought out into the open things that were covered up by the previous government and swept under the carpet.

“Because of the action that we took yesterday our public finances are now on a firm footing.

“The debt and the deficit are now more sustainable and on a stable path and so as a result of what we have done we are not going to have to come back and ever do a Budget like this again because we have brought everything out into the open.”

07:21 AM GMT

Hunt: Reeves has given us biggest tax-raising Budget in history

Jeremy Hunt claimed the public was angry at Rachel Reeves for imposing the “biggest tax-raising Budget in history”.

The shadow chancellor told BBC Breakfast: “If she had wanted to do this, before the election she should have said so, we could have had this debate.

“I think what is making people very angry this morning is that she said 30 times before the election that she wouldn’t increase taxes beyond what was spelled out in the Labour manifesto and many people believed her.

“Many people thought this was a new Labour prospectus, not a traditional tax and spend prospectus, and they have woken up to a Chancellor who has given us the biggest tax-raising Budget in history.”

Mr Hunt said he understood the Chancellor wanted “more money for the NHS” and other services, but criticised tax rises in the Budget as they would hamper a “successful, strong economy”.

He added: “We are going to have lower living standards, we are going to have higher prices, fewer jobs, more expensive mortgages, life is going to get tougher for ordinary people.”

07:20 AM GMT

Rachel Reeves won’t rule out further hikes to National Insurance

Rachel Reeves said she will not “tie my hands any further” as she left the door open to further raids on employer National Insurance contributions in the coming years.

The Chancellor increased NICs for employers by 1.2 percentage points to 15pc from April, raising an extra £25 billion.

When asked if that specific tax could go up again over the course of the next five years, she told The News Agents podcast: “I’m not going to tie my hands further than I already have done.”

'So it's one and done?'

@maitlis and @jonsopel ask @RachelReevesMP if she can rule out more tax rises for the rest of this parliament. pic.twitter.com/5zqA9TBJY6 — The News Agents (@TheNewsAgents) October 30, 2024

However, she insisted Labour will stick to its pledge not to increase income tax, VAT or National Insurance for employees.

Asked if she could rule out rises in taxes for working people during the current Parliament, Ms Reeves told The News Agents podcast: “Our commitment to those taxes for working people was for the duration of this Parliament, and we will stick by those pledges.”