Heathrow third runway is backed by Chancellor Rachel Reeves: 'We cannot duck the decision any longer'

Rachel Reeves has given her backing to a third Heathrow runway (ES Compsite)

Rachel Reeves has confirmed the Government will support building a third runway at Heathrow and other airport expansion plans.

In a speech in Oxfordshire on Wednesday, the Chancellor said economic growth "will not come without a fight", as she announced proposals designed to kickstart Britain's floundering economy.

This includes the “badly needed” third runway at Heathrow, which would create “over 100,000 jobs”, Ms Reeves said.

She is expected to face a fierce opposition to expanding the west London airport from some senior Labour colleagues, including Mayor Sadiq Khan.

The Heathrow scheme would have a major impact on the local area, with hundreds of homes demolished and villages, such as Harmondsworth and Longford, likely to be partly or wholly torn down.

ADVERTISEMENT

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander will also be making a statement on the expansion of Gatwick and Luton airport “shortly”, the Chancellor added.

Ms Reeves said: “Heathrow is at the heart of the UK’s openness as a country.”

She added: “We are taking a totally different approach to airport expansion.

“This Government has already given its support to expansion at [London] City airport and at Stansted, and there are two live decisions on Luton and Gatwick, which will be made by the Transport Secretary shortly.

“But as our only hub airport Heathrow is in a unique position, and we cannot duck the decision any longer.

“I have always been clear that a third runway at Heathrow would unlock further growth, boost investment, increase exports, and make the UK more open and more connected.”

The third runway plans received parliamentary approval in June 2018, but the airport would need to apply for a Development Consent Order to go ahead with the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Government will also work with Doncaster Council to reopen an airport in South Yorkshire and build a new logistics and manufacturing park at East Midlands Airport.

Ms Reeves also said the Government would also be “reducing the environmental requirements placed on developers” instead making them pay into a “nature restoration fund”.

This will allow firms to stop “worrying about the bats and the newts” and get Britain building again, the Chancellor said.

She added: “Heathrow themselves are clear that their proposal for expansion will meet strict rules on noise, air quality and carbon emissions, and we are already making great strides in transitioning to cleaner and greener aviation.”

The announcement was backed by unions.

Perry Phillips, GMB Regional Organiser, said: “The Heathrow third runway expansion has finally been cleared for take-off.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We welcome the Government’s decision and the thousands of good, unionised jobs and apprenticeships the project will create.

“The project represents a huge boost for construction skills in this country, which will be vital for future infrastructure projects.

“A new runway will enable the UK to capitalise on Heathrow’s importance as the world’s most connected airport, generating billions for the economy.”