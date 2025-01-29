Heathrow third runway is backed by Chancellor Rachel Reeves: 'We cannot duck the decision any longer'

Rachael Burford
·2 min read
Rachel Reeves has given her backing to a third Heathrow runway (ES Compsite)
Rachel Reeves has given her backing to a third Heathrow runway (ES Compsite)

Rachel Reeves has confirmed the Government will support building a third runway at Heathrow and other airport expansion plans.

In a speech in Oxfordshire on Wednesday, the Chancellor said economic growth "will not come without a fight", as she announced proposals designed to kickstart Britain's floundering economy.

This includes the “badly needed” third runway at Heathrow, which would create “over 100,000 jobs”, Ms Reeves said.

She is expected to face a fierce opposition to expanding the west London airport from some senior Labour colleagues, including Mayor Sadiq Khan.

The Heathrow scheme would have a major impact on the local area, with hundreds of homes demolished and villages, such as Harmondsworth and Longford, likely to be partly or wholly torn down.

ADVERTISEMENT

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander will also be making a statement on the expansion of Gatwick and Luton airport “shortly”, the Chancellor added.

Ms Reeves said: “Heathrow is at the heart of the UK’s openness as a country.”

She added: “We are taking a totally different approach to airport expansion.

“This Government has already given its support to expansion at [London] City airport and at Stansted, and there are two live decisions on Luton and Gatwick, which will be made by the Transport Secretary shortly.

“But as our only hub airport Heathrow is in a unique position, and we cannot duck the decision any longer.

“I have always been clear that a third runway at Heathrow would unlock further growth, boost investment, increase exports, and make the UK more open and more connected.”

The third runway plans received parliamentary approval in June 2018, but the airport would need to apply for a Development Consent Order to go ahead with the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Government will also work with Doncaster Council to reopen an airport in South Yorkshire and build a new logistics and manufacturing park at East Midlands Airport.

Ms Reeves also said the Government would also be “reducing the environmental requirements placed on developers” instead making them pay into a “nature restoration fund”.

This will allow firms to stop “worrying about the bats and the newts” and get Britain building again, the Chancellor said.

She added: “Heathrow themselves are clear that their proposal for expansion will meet strict rules on noise, air quality and carbon emissions, and we are already making great strides in transitioning to cleaner and greener aviation.”

The announcement was backed by unions.

Perry Phillips, GMB Regional Organiser, said: “The Heathrow third runway expansion has finally been cleared for take-off.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We welcome the Government’s decision and the thousands of good, unionised jobs and apprenticeships the project will create.

“The project represents a huge boost for construction skills in this country, which will be vital for future infrastructure projects.

“A new runway will enable the UK to capitalise on Heathrow’s importance as the world’s most connected airport, generating billions for the economy.”

Latest Stories

  • ‘Am I Allowed?’: Critics Aren’t Laughing At Trump’s Latest ‘Looneytunes’ Joke

    Critics condemned the president’s comments to House Republicans.

  • Stephen Miller Stuns Jake Tapper in Trainwreck CNN Interview

    A CNN interview took an odd turn when a senior White House adviser called out federal employees who voted for Kamala Harris in the last election. The interview between CNN anchor Jake Tapper and Stephen Miller, President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff for policy, was full of back-and-forth exchanges between the pair. In one tense moment, Miller steered his Tuesday interview on The Lead away from the federal funding freeze to talk about government employees’ political leanings.

  • Trump’s New Attack Dog Turns Demure Press Briefing into MAGA Gone Wild

    Pro-MAGA news organizations are being welcomed into the White House in a sweeping move to transform the coverage Donald Trump receives in the media. More than 440 press passes revoked by the Biden administration—many of them from right-leaning organizations—will be restored under Trump. Once banished conservative outlets like The Daily Signal and the One America News Network, both longtime supporters of the president, could now get front-row seats.

  • Paul Krugman Sounds Alarm On Donald Trump Policy That Will 'Spiral Out Of Control'

    It will have “major consequences" for the American economy, warned the famed economist.

  • Opinion - The real reason Russia invaded Ukraine

    Since the start of the Russo-Ukrainian war in 2014, one Russian phrase has haunted me. It translates to “They [Ukrainians] crucified a little boy wearing nothing but his underwear.” It sounds grotesque, like something from a macabre fairytale. And it never happened, of course. But for many people in Russia, it might as well have.…

  • ICE Barbie: Kristi Noem Gets Dolled Up for Deportation Raid Photo-Op

    Kristi Noem glammed up for a photo-op while she tagged along on the first major deportation raids in New York City since Donald Trump assumed office. Noem, the former South Dakota governor who Trump tapped to be his homeland security secretary, was confirmed and sworn in three days ago—already, she’s got her first set of action shots done. In photos posted to X by Noem and DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin, Noem donned a bullet-proof vest and a cap with a police crest—while still looking

  • Once again, Trump starts a term with a weak approval rating

    Today, 538 is unveiling a new polling average for President Donald Trump's job approval rating. Based on the 11 polls released since his inauguration on Jan. 20, Trump's average approval rating starts off at 50 percent, while 43 percent disapprove of the job he is doing as president. You can find a constantly updated estimate of Trump's approval rating on 538's polls page, and you can read our full methodology for calculating this average here.

  • Trump’s Most-Hated Anchor Jim Acosta Is Leaving CNN Over Schedule Shift

    Jim Acosta, the acerbic CNN anchor who rose to prominence by sparring with President Donald Trump during his first administration, is reportedly planning to leave the network after he was offered a midnight slot in the cable news giant’s lineup. In a Monday edition of his newsletter Status, former CNN media correspondent Oliver Darcy reports that the anchor has “signaled” in private conversations with associates that he plans to leave CNN after mulling over chief executive Mark Thompson’s schedu

  • Trump Responds After DeepSeek Humiliates His Splashy AI Announcement

    President Donald Trump has responded to the rapid rise of the Chinese startup DeepSeek, whose recently released AI model has him and his Silicon Valley pals looking like a bunch of chumps. Trump's take was surprisingly measured, complete with a metaphorical stern glance to the domestic tech sector. "The release of DeepSeek AI from a Chinese company should be a wake-up call for our industries that we need to be laser-focused on competing to win," Trump said Monday at a GOP event in Florida. He ad

  • Dem Lawmaker Has Urgent 3-Word Warning For Federal Workers Tempted By Trump's Offer

    Sen. Tim Kaine warned employees that the president's buyout might not be what they think.

  • Canada's border security package welcome but comes late, Republican senator says

    WASHINGTON — As Canada makes its case for enhanced border security to U.S. President Donald Trump's top security picks, a prominent Republican senator says Canada’s recent investment announcement was tardy but welcome.

  • Scott Jennings Is Dared by WaPo Reporter To Imitate Elon Musk's Salute On CNN

    Catherine Rampell tried to goad the GOP pundit into mimicking Musk's Nazi-like gesture to prove it was harmless.

  • California Immediately Slaps Down Trump’s Claim He ‘TURNED ON THE WATER’

    The California Department of Water Resources has shot down President Donald Trump’s latest attempt to play the hero during the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. “The United States Military just entered the Great State of California and, under Emergency Powers, TURNED ON THE WATER flowing abundantly from the Pacific Northwest, and beyond,” Trump wrote late Monday on his social media platform Truth Social. “The days of putting a Fake Environmental argument, over the PEOPLE, are OVER.” Within hour

  • Carving up the government: Trump offers federal workers almost 8 months’ pay to quit

    The move could result in the resignations of hundreds of thousands of people

  • ‘They’re Lying’: Michael Steele Sounds Alarm On 1 Thing Trump Appointees Keep Saying

    The former Republican National Committee chair called the three nominees, who are set for hearings this week, a “threat” to the country.

  • Stephen Colbert Spots Moment Trump Started ‘Pissing People Off On A Global Scale’

    The “Late Show” host also offered a rough translation of Trump’s offer to Canada.

  • Americans sour on some of Trump's early moves, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

    Americans have a dim view of some of President Donald Trump's early barrage of executive orders, including his attempt to do away with so-called birthright citizenship and his decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found. Since taking office on Jan. 20, the Republican president has moved quickly to crack down on immigration and scale back the size of government, efforts that respondents to the three-day poll that closed on Sunday look on more favorably. Overall, the poll showed 45% of Americans approve of Trump's performance as president, down slightly from 47% in a Jan. 20-21 poll.

  • Google's Donald Trump-Inspired Move Has Critics Navigating Outrage

    Social media users charted their fury at the online search giant.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Trump By Revealing Melania's 'Happiest' Moment In 'Quite Some Time'

    The late night host said the first lady looked especially pleased to see one longtime Trump nemesis.

  • Trump bump: U.S. citizenship renunciation inquiries surge in Canada, lawyers say

    For more than a decade, Wisconsin native Douglas Cowgill has helped Americans in Canada navigate the complex task of renouncing their U.S. citizenship, cutting themselves loose from that nation's Internal Revenue Service in the process.But it was only in 2023 that Cowgill — a dual citizen at the time with a Canadian wife and family — took the plunge himself.The lawyer based in Surrey, B.C., has no regrets."I had to look at it from the perspective of what lies ahead of me for the next 20 to 30 ye