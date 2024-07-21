Rachel Reeves doubles down on refusal to scrap two-child benefit cap

Archie Mitchell
·2 min read

Rachel Reeves has doubled down on Labour’s opposition to scrapping the two-child benefit cap, highlighting the £3bn annual price tag of the measure.

The chancellor came under pressure over the limit, which prevents parents from claiming benefits for any third or subsequent child born after April 2017.Scrapping the policy would lift an estimated 300,000 children out of poverty, according to the Child Poverty Action Group.

Ms Reeves was asked about opposition to the George Osborne-era cap from Labour heavyweights including Gordon Brown and Andy Burnham, but said she could not make “unfunded spending commitments”.

Rachel Reeves has announced a review of the pensions sector (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)
Rachel Reeves has announced a review of the pensions sector (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

She told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: “It costs more than £3bn a year.

“And we were really clear during the election that we are not going to make spending commitments without being able to say where the money is going to come from.”

But the chancellor promised Labour in government will “absolutely” lift children out of poverty. “Look at some of the things we are committed to… free breakfast clubs at all primary schools… the creation of 3,000 additional nurseries with 100,000 places… the new deal for working people,” she added.

“These are all things that have a material impact on child poverty. Previous Labour governments have lifted kids out of poverty.

“It is in our DNA. We will do that. But I’m not willing to make unfunded commitments”

Labour is facing growing pressure over its refusal to commit to repealing the limit, with left-wing backbenchers prepared to rebel and back an amendment to the King’s Speech on the topic.

The SNP has tabled an amendment to the King’s Speech to scrap the two-child cap, which is backed by the Greens, the SDLP, Plaid Cymru, the Alliance party and independent MPs including Jeremy Corbyn.

Former prime minister Gordon Brown is a leading critic of the cap (PA Wire)
Former prime minister Gordon Brown is a leading critic of the cap (PA Wire)

Meanwhile 35 MPs have signed a Commons motion by Labour’s Kim Johnson calling for the limit to be axed. They include fellow Labour MPs Zarah Sultana, John McDonnell, Rebecca Long-Bailey and Bell Ribeiro-Addy.

The motion claims that if scrapped, the move would immediately lift 300,000 children out of poverty and calls on the government to act.

It referenced recent figures showing around 1.6m children are missing out on thousands of pounds every year due to the policy.

The damning new figures from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) show that 1.3 million children are living in a universal credit household and 270,000 living in a child tax credit household.

Also speaking to the BBC on Sunday, Ms Sultana said: “If the Labour Party has a moral mission it has to be to eradicate poverty, especially child poverty.

“There are families experiencing unnecessary hardship.”

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trudeau and family head to British Columbia for vacation in unnamed location

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will head to British Columbia on Sunday, where he will be on vacation with his family until Aug. 1.

  • 'Devoted' Teachers Are Fatally Shot in Separate Homes, Leaving Their 2 Sons Orphaned

    Patrick and Andrieana Montgomery, both 42, were killed in a shooting on July 13 in Oshawa, Ontario, authorities say

  • Call With Zelensky Revealed in Trump’s Flurry of Friday Night Posts

    In a series of social media posts the day after accepting the GOP’s presidential nomination, Donald Trump characteristically boasted about the event’s “great reviews” and ratings, and reiterated his claims that he would somehow be able to secure the freedom of imprisoned Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich at no cost, and end Russia’s war against Ukraine.“Big TV RATINGS last night for the Republican Convention, the best and most successful in history! Fox led the way. MSNBC was dead la

  • Fact Check: Trump Didn't Tell People to 'Inject Bleach' for COVID-19. But Here's What He Did Say

    Trump's confusing remarks near the start of the coronavirus pandemic were revived during the 2024 presidential campaign.

  • Secret Service Backtracks on Trump Security Denial in New WaPo Report

    The United States Secret Service is facing fresh scrutiny after a report in The Washington Post Saturday claimed the agency has backtracked after denying it rejected requests for additional security for Donald Trump in the two years leading up to his assassination attempt.Four unidentified sources told the newspaper that top brass at the Secret Service repeatedly refused requests by Trump’s security team for extra resourcing, including more agents to cover security screenings at large gatherings

  • ‘Couldn’t Keep Up The Act’: Chris Wallace Gives Trump’s Speech A Truly Terrible Review

    The CNN host suggested that the Biden campaign would be celebrating.

  • ‘This is nuts’: Bolton on Trump plans for Ukraine

    CNN’s Kaitlan Collins speaks with former Trump national security adviser John Bolton regarding Trump’s phone call with Zelensky and the potential consequences of another presidency on Ukraine.

  • Trump campaign releases letter on his injury, treatment after last week's assassination attempt

    NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's campaign released an update on the former president's health Saturday, one week after he survived an attempted assassination at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

  • ‘The View’: If Biden Gave Trump’s RNC Speech He’d Be Hospitalized

    The hosts of The View took on Trump’s 90-minute RNC speech on Friday, calling the speech “performative” with no new message, and wishing the bandage on his ear had been on his mouth instead.Trump took to the stage for the convention’s final night to accept the Republican Party’s nomination to run for president—and though he attempted to keep things tame and inspirational in the first few minutes as he described the events of his Saturday rally and thanked “almighty God” he’s still here, he ultim

  • Trump Kisses Granddaughter Kai but Snubs Tiffany’s Smooch at RNC

    Donald Trump appeared to completely snub a kiss from his daughter Tiffany at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night.The former president was waving and pointing to attendees in the crowd in Milwaukee as he and his family members took their seats in a box ahead of wrestler Hulk Hogan’s speech. As 30-year-old Tiffany passed her father on her way to her seat, she smiled, said a couple of words, and leaned in to give him a kiss on the cheek—which Trump seemingly swerved by turning his

  • Joe Biden’s Family Start Plotting His Exit as More Top Democrats Say ‘Quit’

    President Joe Biden was backed further into a corner Friday by a growing number of Democrats calling for him to step down, as his family reportedly began gaming out a path for him to end his reelection bid.Biden’s new skeptics include Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), and Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT), who joined Sen. Peter Welch (D-VT) as the only four senators so far calling for Biden to step aside. Tester and Brown are both from states where then-President Donald Trump beat Bid

  • New Circus-Themed Ad Taunts Ringmaster Donald Trump

    A new circus-themed ad is putting a spotlight on some of the most outrageous word-vomits that Republican ringleader Donald Trump has ever spewed out.The video races through a montage of Trump’s greatest hits, from praising human flesh-eater Hannibal Lecter to false claims that Americans should inject bleach into their veins to protect themselves from COVID-19.The Anti-Psychopath PAC, a group dedicated to highlighting “Trump’s mental instability” and preventing another Trump presidency, launched

  • Was that social media post of Donald Trump playing golf after getting shot accurate? We fact-checked it

    A July 14 Instagram post shows former President Donald Trump behind the wheel of a golf cart.

  • False claim misspelling shows jacket on RNC stage wasn't Corey Comperatore's | Fact check

    The Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department said the erroneous spelling was made several years ago and that Comperatore opted not to change it.

  • 'Nothing short of a miracle': Missing N.L. fishing crew arrive home safely

    The crew of the Elite Navigator, the fishing vessel missing since Wednesday, are home after spending days in a life-raft on the Atlantic Ocean. (Arlette Lazarenko)The crew of the Elite Navigator, the fishing vessel missing since Wednesday, arrived home safely on Saturday.The seven crew members were greeted by hundreds of people celebrating their return to Valleyfield, a municipality that is part of the town of New-Wes Valley.Some residents were waiting on the docks and its surrounding areas with

  • King Charles and Queen Camilla Rushed From Event Over Rooftop Sniper Scare

    King Charles and Queen Camilla were bundled out of a public engagement earlier this week after cops spotted a man on a nearby rooftop, sparking fears a copycat assassin was emulating the attempt to shoot Donald Trump.The royals were visiting St Helier, the capital of the wealthy island of Jersey, which is a British territory, on Monday, when concerned aides rushed them out of a public walkabout to a nearby hotel.The Daily Beast was told at the time the urgent departure was owing to a “small” sec

  • Manitoba Métis president ticketed for fishing without a licence, province says

    WINNIPEG — A recent interaction between a conservation officer and David Chartrand, president of the Manitoba Métis Federation, appears set to become the latest skirmish in the battle over Indigenous hunting and fishing rights in the province.

  • Thomas Matthew Crooks Looked Up a Michigan School Shooter Before Attempting to Assassinate Trump

    Investigators say the cellphone of Thomas Matthew Crooks, who attempted to kill former President Donald Trump, contained a mugshot of a Michigan school shooter and other information from the 2021 attack that left four people dead.In the days before Crooks took aim at Trump, the 20-year-old gunman searched online for information about Ethan Crumbley, who shot and killed four classmates at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021, and Crumbley’s parents, who were convicted of involuntary manslaughter e

  • Community calls for road safety after pregnant woman, baby killed in crosswalk crash

    Hundreds of people gathered at a downtown Toronto park Saturday to mourn the death of a pregnant woman and her baby who were killed after the woman was hit by driver at a pedestrian crosswalk earlier this week.The janaza funeral prayer, an Islamic funeral ritual, was held just steps away from the Regent Park intersection where the 42-year-old woman was hit."All of the family members are sick and we are also very sad," said Mohammad Aslam Uddin, imam of Islamic Research Centre of Canada, Masjid A

  • 7 arrested in Toronto area as part of global fraud investigation

    Toronto police have arrested seven people as part of an international fraud investigation associated with organized crime groups in West Africa.The seven, all from the Toronto Area, are accused of receiving and moving illicit funds taken from victims, with losses in excess of $1.3 million, according to police. The names of the suspects have not been released because police said the investigation is ongoing.Det.-Sgt. Anthony Coscarella of the Toronto police's financial crimes unit said in a news