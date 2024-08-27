Rachel Reeves to extend support fund to help poorest households

Jessica Elgot Deputy political editor
·4 min read
<span>Rachel Reeves is expected to agree an extension beyond 30 September, when the scheme was due to expire.</span><span>Photograph: Lucy North/PA</span>
Rachel Reeves is expected to agree an extension beyond 30 September, when the scheme was due to expire.Photograph: Lucy North/PA

Rachel Reeves is set to extend the household support fund due to end next month, which helps tens of thousands of households at risk of destitution with cash, food parcels, fuel vouchers and clothing.

The chancellor is understood to be looking at a fifth extension of the scheme that was launched in autumn 2021 to allow councils to distribute small grants for essentials for people in need. The details of the extension have not been finalised.

The fund was extended four times by the previous government, costing about £2bn, and is a key funder of food vouchers to help struggling parents feed children during school holidays.

The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that Reeves was likely to agree an extension beyond 30 September when the fund is due to expire, partly as a way to soften the impact of the end of the winter fuel allowances for all but the poorest pensioners.

Charities have previously warned that the end of the fund would mean council-run local crisis support would disappear from nearly a third of English local authority areas covering 18 million people, including Birmingham, Bradford, Nottingham, Westminster, Croydon, Hampshire, Slough, and Stoke-on-Trent.

A Guardian report found 22 councils had said they would discontinue the vouchers if the fund was not renewed, with a further 20 saying they were undecided, according to freedom of information requests.

The fund was originally introduced in 2021 to try to mitigate the impact of the government’s decision to reverse the £20 pandemic uplift to universal credit. The last government renewed the fund in March, but earmarked just six months of funding.

A government spokesperson said more details would be set out in due course. “We are absolutely committed to supporting pensioners and tackling the scar of poverty, despite the dire state of the public finances we have inherited.”

On Tuesday the prime minister will make a major speech setting out his plans for the return of parliament, promising to end “14 years of rot and a decade of decline”.

Speaking to an audience that will include teachers, nurses and businesspeople, Starmer will draw a contrast between his administration and that of Boris Johnson, under which the Downing Street garden was used to host parties during lockdown.

Starmer will say: “Next week, parliament will return. The business of politics will resume, but it will not be business as usual. Because we can’t go on like this any more. No more politics of performance, papering over the cracks, or division and distraction. Things are being done differently now.”

And in an explicit attack on Johnson, he will say: “I wanted to invite you here today to show that the decent, hard-working people who make up the backbone of this country belong here and that this government is for you. A garden and a building that were once used for lockdown-breaking parties are now back in your service.”

Starmer is facing backbench pressure over Reeves’ decision on the winter fuel allowance as well as Conservative attacks on cronyism – including the appointment of Ian Corfield, a Labour donor, as a temporary director at the Treasury, who has since downgraded his role to that of an unpaid adviser.

No 10 is also under pressure to say why it granted a No 10 pass to Waheed Alli, a Labour donor and fundraiser, who went on to host an event in the Downing Street garden with other Labour donors.

Starmer will say on Tuesday: “This government won’t always be perfect, but I promise this: you will be at the heart of our government and in the forefront of our minds, at the centre of everything we do.”

The Labour party chair, Ellie Reeves, said all rules had been followed in relation to donors and denied there was a growing cabinet split over the decision to cut the winter fuel payment. She told Sky News: “This is an incredibly tough decision, and not one that the chancellor wanted to be taking, but it’s because of the economic mess that we’ve inherited from the previous government.

“The cabinet are behind the chancellor on this. This is a decision that’s been taken by the chancellor, with the support of the cabinet, there aren’t splits on this.

“It’s a decision that no one wanted to be in the position to have to make, it’s not something that we wanted to do, but it’s something that is the responsible thing to do because of that £2bn black hole in the country’s finances.”

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trump Picked Worst Possible Spot For New Border Wall Stunt

    The former president's choice of location had one very awkward detail.

  • Gen. McMaster’s blistering account of the Trump White House

    Until now, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster has held his fire about his stint in the Trump White House. McMaster served with distinction in key American conflicts of the past decades: the Gulf War, the Iraq War, and the Afghan War, but as McMaster recounts in his new book, “At War with Ourselves: My Tour of Duty in the Trump White House,” in some ways, his most challenging tour as a soldier was his last one: serving as the national security adviser to a notoriously mercurial president.

  • 'Coward': Critics Mock Trump After Late-Night Freakout Over Kamala Harris Debate

    The former president suggested he may not debate the vice president after all.

  • Donald Trump Backpedals on Elon Musk’s Cabinet Role: ‘He Can’t, Really’

    After maybe getting carried away with the heady blossoming of a bromance for the ages, Donald Trump appears to be rowing back on his promise to give billionaire Elon Musk a role in his administration if he wins in November.In an interview with Reuters last week, the Republican presidential nominee described the Tesla CEO as “a very smart guy,” adding, “I certainly would” in response to whether he’d consider awarding Musk a role in his administration.Just hours later, Musk followed up with a post

  • Trump Says We ‘Gotta’ Restrict the First Amendment

    The former president vowed to torch free-speech protections days after RFK Jr. touted him as anti-censorship

  • Trump Flashes ‘Unusual’ Thumbs Up and Smile at Graves of Fallen Marines

    Donald Trump was photographed smiling and giving an awkward thumbs up Monday at the graves of fallen Marines in Arlington National Cemetery.The former president’s demeanor was criticized online as many were puzzled—and others outright offended—that he’d give his signature smirk and hand gesture at such a sensitive site.“Smiling thumbs up at the grave is unusual to say the least,” posted Adam Kinzinger, a former Republican lawmaker who’s a lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard.Read more at

  • RFK Jr. Confronted by Fox on Cheryl Hines Drama

    The first question Robert F. Kennedy Jr. received when he sat down with Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream for his first big TV interview after dropping out of the presidential race and endorsing Donald Trump was about reported text messages he sent recently in which he referred to Trump as a “terrible human being,” “barely human,” and “probably a sociopath.” By the end of the interview, he was confronted with implicit and explicit disapproval from his own family. Kennedy did not dispute the ver

  • JD Vance’s Neighbors Erupt After Secret Service Closes Park

    JD Vance’s neighbors have slammed the vice presidential candidate after the Secret Service closed and barricades a park near his home in Alexandria, Virginia.The city announced that it would be closing the Judy Lowe Neighborhood Park on Sunday and an adjacent block would be restricted to residents only after the Secret Service ramped up measures for Donald Trump’s running mate.“Beginning Sunday, August 25, and in response to a request from the United States Secret Service (USSS), the Judy Lowe N

  • Trump aides are packing his schedule with events to try to stop him from just golfing and sulking: report

    He appears to be getting more frustrated as the race progresses. This comes as his allies criticize him for veering off message in his speeches.

  • RFK Jr.’s sister blasts him for ‘inexplicable effort’ to ‘set fire to my father’s memory’

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s sister blasted him for his endorsement of former President Trump, saying that it is an “inexplicable effort” to tarnish their father’s memory. Kerry Kennedy, the sister of the former presidential candidate, ripped her brother for embracing Trump on MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Psaki.” Her brother threw his support behind Trump on…

  • Organized crime linked to illegal lobster fishing 'terrorizing the community,' N.S. minister claims

    Nova Scotia's fisheries minister says the federal failure to stop what he calls illegal out-of-season fishing in some of the most lucrative lobster grounds in the country has fuelled organized crime that is "terrorizing the community" along a stretch of the province's southwest.Kent Smith made the comments in a letter last week to his federal counterpart, Fisheries Minister Diane Lebouthillier, in which he claims the illegal fishery has "entrenched itself" in the region of Clare and surrounding

  • Kari Lake urged to get off the stage at Arizona Trump rally: ‘Wrap asap’

    Democratic opponent Ruben Gallego says ‘MAGA Republicans’ are ‘finally catching up to the rest of Arizona’

  • I can't bring myself to vote for Trump. But let me tell you why other conservatives can.

    In the face of two candidates entirely unfit for the presidency, I will abstain.

  • Harris leading Trump by 7 points: Poll

    Vice President Harris holds a 7-point edge over former President Trump nationally in a poll released Friday, marking the latest gain for the Democratic presidential candidate as the general election approaches. The survey from from Fairleigh Dickinson University found Harris leading Trump nationally with 50 percent support to 43 percent, while 7 percent of respondents…

  • North Korea Is Blaming 1 Country For The 'Nuclear Threat' – And It's Not Russia

    Russia's ally seemed to overlook all of Moscow's warnings towards the West over the years.

  • Trump appears to undercut his campaign’s efforts over microphone rules at debate

    Former President Donald Trump appeared to undercut his campaign’s efforts to keep the same rules in place for his debate against Vice President Kamala Harris next month.

  • Woman dead, husband charged in femicide at west Ottawa home

    Jennifer Zabarylo, 47, was killed at her home on Lady Slipper Way in rural west Ottawa on Sunday evening. Her husband is charged in her death. (Jennifer Edmonds/Facebook)An Ottawa man is accused of second-degree murder after his wife was found dead at their home in the city's rural west end Sunday evening.Ottawa police were called to the home on Lady Slipper Way, west of Stittsville, around 6:40 p.m. where they said they found Jennifer Zabarylo, 47, suffering from traumatic injuries. She was pro

  • Tennessee Republican leaders threaten to withhold funds as Memphis preps to put guns on the ballot

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's top Republican leaders on Monday threatened to withhold tens of millions of dollars in state funding from left-leaning Memphis should leaders continue with plans to place three local gun control initiatives on the November ballot.

  • Toronto cop arrested while trying to leave country: police

    A Toronto police officer accused of theft, fraud and other crimes was arrested at an airport while trying to leave the country, police say.Const. Boris Borissov, 48, was arrested by the Service de police de la Ville de Montreal (SPVM) on Saturday while trying to leave the country at Montreal's Trudeau International Airport, Toronto police said in a release Monday.Borissov was due to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre Monday morning, police say. He now faces one charge of failing

  • Graham sidesteps question on whether Trump should attend Jan. 6 award gala

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) sidestepped a question Sunday about whether former President Trump should attend a Jan. 6 award gala that will be hosted at his golf club in New Jersey next month. The Stand in the Gap Foundation will be hosting the event, dubbed the “J6 Awards Gala,” on Sept. 5 at Trump’s golf…