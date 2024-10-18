Rachel Reeves ‘to freeze income tax thresholds’ past 2028

Rachel Reeves risks accusations she has broken a manifesto promise not to raise income tax, VAT or national insurance - Jonathan Brady

Rachel Reeves is preparing to extend the freeze on income tax thresholds in a move that will raise £7 billion a year, according to reports.

The stealth tax raid, announced in 2021 by Rishi Sunak, is now expected to continue beyond a previous deadline of 2028.

It means that hundreds of thousands more people will be dragged into the 20p, 40p and 45p income tax bands as their salaries rise in line with inflation.

The Chancellor’s proposals - expected to be announced in this month’s Budget - risk leading to accusations that Ms Reeves has broken a manifesto promise not to raise income tax, VAT or national insurance.

However, Labour sources insisted that the extension did not count as a tax rise.

Speaking to the Financial Times, which first reported the story, a source said: “We said we would protect working people and not increase rates of income tax, national insurance or VAT.”

Workers pay the 20p rate of tax on income over £12,570, the 40p rate above £50,271, and 45p above £125,140.

These thresholds are meant to rise in line with inflation so that workers’ income does not fall in real terms.

By freezing them, the Government gets to keep a larger share of workers’ rising wages.