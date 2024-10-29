Rachel Reeves to hand military nearly £3bn in Budget boost

Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, operates a drone as John Healey, the Defence Secretary, looks on - Leon Neal/Getty Images

Rachel Reeves is to hand the Armed Forces a funding boost of almost £3 billion in the Budget, The Telegraph understands.

The Chancellor is set to announce an increase to the defence budget for next year in a move that will be welcomed by military chiefs.

Her decision will end fears that defence will bear the brunt of the “difficult decisions” she says are needed to fix the public finances.

It will mean that the proportion of national wealth spent on the military will decline slightly, but remain roughly stable at 2.3 per cent of GDP.

Part of the extra cash is expected to be used to cover the £400 million a year cost of giving soldiers a 6 per cent pay rise backdated to April.

The money will also fund the purchase of weapons to replenish stockpiles which have been depleted by arms donations to Ukraine.

A portion of the defence budget will go towards the £400m a year cost of giving soldiers a 6pc pay rise - Crown Copyright

While the new funds will be welcomed by military leaders, they will not be enough to tackle all of the funding challenges the Armed Forces face.

It is understood the £2.9 billion injection will be a one-off while the Government conducts a wider review into future defence spending.

Ms Reeves will not set out a pathway to increasing the military budget to 2.5 per cent of GDP at the Budget, as has been demanded by the Tories.

Last week Sir Keir Starmer said ministers would set out plans for hitting that figure “in due course” but refused to give further details.

Ms Reeves prepares for the Autumn Budget 2024 in her office in HM Treasury - Kirsty O'Connor/Treasury

Before the general election Rishi Sunak, the former prime minister, committed to increasing defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP by the end of the decade.

His decision was expected to add £23 billion to the military budget by 2030 and was to be partly bankrolled by shrinking the size of the civil service.

Almost half of that amount was set to go on growing the domestic defence industry and boosting stockpiles of weapons, including air defences.

While in opposition, Labour did not commit to the same plan, arguing that it was unfunded.

It comes after John Healey, the Defence Secretary, warned that Britain was no longer in a position where the Armed Forces could defend the country.

Speaking earlier this month, he said the military had become “very skilled” at conducting military operations but was not “ready to fight”.