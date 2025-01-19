Rachel Reeves to host Trump allies in Davos

Rachel Reeves will hold a series of private meetings with business leaders at the World Economic Forum - Kirsty O'Connor/Treasury

Rachel Reeves will hold talks with allies of Donald Trump in Davos next week in an attempt to woo the new US administration.

The Chancellor is set to meet business leaders including Larry Fink, the chief executive of BlackRock, who is known to have a close relationship with the incoming president.

The Treasury said she would be telling global investors attending the World Economic Forum’s (WEF’s) annual meeting that Britain was “on the up” and at the start of a “decade of national renewal”.

The trip to Switzerland comes after a difficult fortnight for the Chancellor, during which her future has been called into doubt amid economic turmoil.

Ms Reeves will hold a series of private meetings with business leaders on Wednesday and Thursday at the forum, which takes place every year at the Swiss ski resort of Davos.

She will attend a round table organised by the financial services firm JP Morgan. Among those present will be Mr Fink, a trusted adviser of Mr Trump whose global investment management firm, BlackRock, has managed the president-elect’s fortune.

Ted Pick, from Morgan Stanley, who has spoken highly of Mr Trump’s pro-growth agenda of reducing regulation, will also attend.

Ms Reeves will also meet David Livingstone of Citi, Filippo Gori of JP Morgan, along with representatives of Lazard, BNP, KKR and others.

Elsewhere during her two-day stay she will hold bilateral meetings with Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JP Morgan and Jo Taylor, president of the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan.

Mr Dimon is reported to have acted as a sounding board to Mr Trump over his economic plans.

Mr Trump is due to make an online appearance at Davos on Thursday, three days after his inauguration as the 47th president of the United States.

The Treasury denied reports that the Chancellor was not invited to public events on the WEF programme at which her Tory predecessor Jeremy Hunt made a speech last year.

A spokesman for the Treasury said she was invited to make a speech but instead chose to focus her time on private events.

Ms Reeves will however speak at an event called “Country Strategic Dialogue” with up to 100 global chief executives and business leaders, alongside a CBI lunch panel, a Wall Street journal event and Bloomberg fireside chat.

“The Chancellor will be speaking at a series of WEF-led events with top-level attendees from across business and government – as well as attending a wide range of side events and meeting a wide range of CEOs and business leaders in bilaterals,” the spokesman said.

“She wants the CEOs and global investors representing some of the biggest global companies – to know that the UK is on the up.

“We have talented people, a stable economy and are already welcoming investors from around the world to our shores. We have begun a decade of renewal and now is not the time to miss out.”

Ms Reeves will also attend the informal gathering of world economic leaders at the event. She has been under fire over rising borrowing costs and sluggish growth, leading to predictions of deep spending cuts to bring the economy back on track.

The Government came to office vowing to make economic growth a top priority. However, it has instead slowed sharply since Labour took power and there are growing fears of a possible recession this year.

A raft of surveys have suggested falling confidence among businesses and households since Ms Reeves used her maiden Budget to unveil a record £40 billion of tax rises.

State borrowing costs jumped earlier in January, amid fears that even this would not be enough to fund the Treasury’s spending plans, and there is now speculation that the Chancellor will be forced to increase taxes or cut public services as soon as March to avoid breaking her own fiscal rules.

Analysts at JP Morgan on Friday became the latest to raise the alarm, saying that Ms Reeves was facing a black hole of as much as £20 billion and would be forced to announce emergency measures in March.

Last week, Downing Street was forced to clarify that she would be remaining at the Treasury until the next election, after Sir Keir Starmer refused to guarantee her position.

On Friday she fought back, telling the BBC “I’m not going to let them get me down” and vowing she was in the job for the “long haul”.

On Sunday it was reported that Ms Reeves is looking to raid a sewage clean-up fund in a bid to claw back savings following a rise in the cost of borrowing.

According to The Guardian, the Treasury is in discussions about keeping millions of pounds raised from fines levied on water companies that were earmarked for restoring Britain’s polluted waterways.

The £11 million water restoration fund, launched by the last Tory government, was set up to help farmers, community groups and councils protect and improve the UK’s rivers, lakes, and streams.

But the Chancellor is now said to be looking at holding onto the money in an attempt to ease pressure on the public finances.

It is likely to spark a backlash from environmental campaigners who have been assured by Labour ministers that they will tackle the sewage crisis head on.

Tim Farron, the Lib Dem environment spokesman, demanded clarity on where the funding was going, saying: “The Government must publish its plans for the water restoration fund now, to reassure the public that polluters’ fines will be used to restore clean water to Britain – not to plug holes in the Treasury’s purse.”

Asked about the Treasury potentially keeping the money from the restoration fund, a government spokesman told The Guardian: “For too long, water companies have pumped record levels of sewage into our rivers, lakes and seas.

“This Government has wasted no time in placing water companies under special measures through the water Bill, which includes new powers to ban the payment of bonuses for polluting water bosses and bring criminal charges against lawbreakers.

“We’re also carrying out a full review of the water sector to shape further legislation that will transform how our water system works and clean up our waterways for good.”