Rachel Reeves intent on 'making Britain better off' on China trip - as she backs 'non-negotiable' budget

Making Britain better off will be "at the forefront of the chancellor's mind" during her visit to China, the Treasury has said amid controversy over the trip.

Rachel Reeves flew out on Friday after ignoring calls from opposition parties to cancel the long-planned venture because of market turmoil at home.

The past week has seen a drop in the pound and an increase in government borrowing costs, which has fuelled speculation of more spending cuts or tax rises.

The Tories have accused the chancellor of having "fled to China" rather than explain how she will fix the UK's flatlining economy, while the Liberal Democrats say she should stay in Britain and announce a "plan B" to address market volatility.

However, during a visit to Beijing's flagship store of UK bike maker Brompton, Ms Reeves said she would not alter her economic plans, with the October Budget designed to return the UK to economic stability.

"Growth is the number one mission of this government," she said.

"The fiscal rules laid out in the budget are non-negotiable. Economic stability is the bedrock for economic growth and prosperity."

The chancellor is being accompanied by Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey and other senior executives.

She will meet with her counterpart, Vice Premier He Lifeng, in Beijing on Saturday to discuss financial services, trade and investment, before heading to Shanghai for talks with representatives across British and Chinese businesses.

She will also "raise difficult issues", including Chinese firms supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine and concerns over constraints on rights and freedoms in Hong Kong, the Treasury said.

But it did not mention whether Ms Reeves would raise the treatment of the Uyghur community, which Downing Street said Foreign Secretary David Lammy would do during his visit last year.

On Friday, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy defended the trip, telling Sky News that the climbing cost of government borrowing was a "global trend" that had affected many countries, "most notably the United States".

"We are still on track to be the fastest growing economy, according to the OECD [Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development] in Europe," she told Anna Jones on Sky News Breakfast.

"China is the second-largest economy, and what China does has the biggest impact on people from Stockton to Sunderland, right across the UK, and it's absolutely essential that we have a relationship with them."

Ed Conway analysis: The chancellor's gamble with China

However, former prime minister Boris Johnson said Ms Reeves had "been rumbled" and said she should "make her way to HR and collect her P45 - or stay in China".

It is the first UK-China Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD) since 2019, building on the Labour government's plan for a "pragmatic" policy with the world's second-largest economy.

Sir Keir Starmer was the first British prime minister to meet with China's President Xi Jinping in six years at the G20 summit in Brazil last autumn.

Relations between the UK and China have become strained over the last decade as the Conservative government spoke out against human rights abuses and concerns grew over national security risks.

Navigating this has proved tricky given China is the UK's fourth largest single trading partner, with a trade relationship worth almost £113bn and exports to China supporting over 455,000 jobs in the UK in 2020, according to the government.

During the Tories' 14 years in office, the approach varied dramatically from the "golden era" under David Cameron to hawkish aggression under Liz Truss, while Rishi Sunak vowed to be "robust" but resisted pressure from his own party to brand China a threat.

The Treasury said a stable relationship with China would support economic growth and that "making working people across Britain secure and better off is at the forefront of the chancellor's mind".

Ahead of her visit, Ms Reeves said: "By finding common ground on trade and investment, while being candid about our differences and upholding national security as the first duty of this government, we can build a long-term economic relationship with China that works in the national interest."