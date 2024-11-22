Rachel Reeves’s real job titles revealed after her CV edit

Dominic Penna
·3 min read
The Chancellor edited her online CV earlier this month to remove a previous claim
The Chancellor edited her online CV earlier this month to remove a previous claim - Reuters/Phil Noble

Rachel Reeves’s real job titles during her time at Halifax have been revealed after she deleted “economist” from her LinkedIn profile.

The Chancellor edited her online CV earlier this month to remove a previous claim that she worked as an economist at the Bank of Scotland between 2006 and 2009.

Her LinkedIn page was updated to clarify her roles had been in “retail banking” at Halifax, the Bank of Scotland’s parent company, amid accusations that she lied about her experience.

A source close to Ms Reeves now appears to have blamed a member of staff for the claim that she had been an economist while at Halifax.

The i newspaper reported on Friday that instead of working as an economist, Ms Reeves had in fact worked in customer relations and mortgages.

It said her roles across the three-year period had been “head of planning, customer relations” and “head of customers, mortgages”.

The newspaper quoted a source close to the Chancellor who said that the update to her LinkedIn profile was made because one of her staff listed her job titles incorrectly.

Ms Reeves worked at the Bank of England for six years before her tenure at Halifax but that part of her employment history has also faced scrutiny in recent weeks.

During her time as shadow chancellor, she claimed she had worked at the Bank of England for a decade and “loved it”.

Labour has also claimed she worked there for “the best part of a decade” despite the fact she spent 18 months of the six-year period on a secondment at the US Embassy.

Her first year at the bank was as a master’s student at the London School of Economics.

Questions have also been raised about the seniority of the roles held by Ms Reeves.

Last year, she said in a social media post: “As a former Bank of England economist, I know what it will take to get Britain’s economy back on track.”

Other posts on her X, formerly Twitter, account stated that her time at the Bank of England taught her “how important stability is for our economy” and “what it takes to run a successful economy”.

But a separate post dating from 2012 said in response to a deleted tweet: “Indeed – I first met him when I was the very junior Japan analyst at the Bank of England 12 years ago!”

The row over Ms Reeves’s CV has mired the Government in further claims of wrongdoing after previous rows over cronyism and clothing donations to Cabinet ministers.

Richard Holden, the shadow paymaster general, wrote to Ms Reeves this week urging her to clarify her job titles at the Bank of England and why she left the Bank of Scotland.

He also asked whether she would publish “a full, unedited CV”, adding: “The allegations that your CV might not be accurate are incredibly serious.

“[They] would raise significant concerns about your ability to be honest with the British public, concerns which your Budget has already raised.”

Labour has been contacted for comment.

