Rachel Reeves Red-Faced As Treasury Forced To Delete 'Misleading' Budget Tweet

Rachel Reeves on Budget day earlier this month. via Associated Press

Rachel Reeves has been left embarrassed after the Treasury was forced to delete a tweet claiming she did not put up National Insurance in the Budget.

The post on X, from the department’s official account, said: “Last week we protected working people in the Budget.

“That is why we are not increasing the basic, higher or additional rates of income tax, National Insurance or VAT.”

The misleading Treasury post on X. X

However, the chancellor announced a major increase to the employers’ rate of National Insurance in the Budget.

Paul Johnson, director of the independent, was among those who criticised the government.

He said: “I’m no expert on rules covering what government depts can/cannot say. But at best this is dubious. And that’s being generous. Increasing NI was the central tax raising measure in the Budget. What is the point in pushing this line?”

Seriously? I know this was in the Red Book. And I'm no expert on rules covering what government depts can/cannot say. But at best this is dubious. And that's being generous. Increasing NI was the central tax raising measure in the Budget. What is the point in pushing this line? https://t.co/AYEU6MXlOr — Paul Johnson (@PJTheEconomist) November 8, 2024

Shadow chancellor Mel Stride complained to the Treasury about the “misleading” post, and it has now emerged that it has been taken down.

In a letter to Stride, the department’s top civil servant, James Bowler, said: “The post was linked to the taxes of working people and, as such, the reference applied to National Insurance Contributions levied on employees.

“The fact that employer NICs is increasing was widely documented, most obviously in the Budget document and the Chancellor’s Budget speech. Nonetheless, for the avoidance of doubt, the post has been taken down.”

It is right that the Treasury have taken down their misleading post on the Chancellor’s National Insurance hike.



Given this response, I hope all Government ministers will now correct the record accordingly. https://t.co/bsosXdCWw9pic.twitter.com/n1UYSD4LTo — Mel Stride (@MelJStride) November 13, 2024

The government gaffe came as Reeves prepares to deliver her first Mansion House speech as chancellor.

She is set to announce plans to create pension “megafunds” to unlock £80 billion of investment in businesses and infrastructure.

Related...