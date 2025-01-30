Rachel Reeves says third runway at Heathrow could be built and in use by 2035

Heathrow's third runway could be built and in use by 2035, Rachel Reeves has signalled.

Asked for a timeline on the plans, which she backed on Wednesday, the Chancellor told BBC Breakfast: "We want to see spades in the ground in this Parliament.

"We have asked Heathrow to come forward with plans by this summer, and then we want to grant that development consent order by the end of this Parliament, so we can get the diggers in the ground to get this project up and running."

Ms Reeves said reforming the planning system would meanwhile "make it easier to build big infrastructure projects, like a third runway at Heathrow".

Pressed when flights would take off from the airport, the Chancellor added: "I think we can get that done in a decade."

Asked if this meant planes would be using the new runway by 2035, Ms Reeves responded: "That is what we want to achieve and that is what Heathrow wants to achieve."

The third runway plans received parliamentary approval in June 2018, but the airport would need to apply for a Development Consent Order to go ahead with the project.

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary described the Heathrow expansion as “a dead cat” that would not happen before the 2040s at the earliest.

“If it ever arrives, it will be about 2040, 2045 or 2050, in fact long after I’ve departed from Ryanair,” he said. ““It will not deliver any growth.”

The Chancellor risks angering MPs in her own party who have vehemently opposed a third runway at Heathrow for years, including the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband.

Mr Khan said: “I remain opposed to a new runway at Heathrow airport because of the severe impact it will have on noise, air pollution and meeting our climate change targets.

“I will scrutinise carefully any new proposals that now come forward from Heathrow, including the impact it will have on people living in the area and the huge knock-on effects for our transport infrastructure.

“Despite the progress that's been made in the aviation sector to make it more sustainable, I’m simply not convinced that you can have hundreds of thousands of additional flights at Heathrow every year without a hugely damaging impact on our environment.”

Responding to his comments, Ms Reeves said: “I have huge respect for Sadiq, but on this I know that sustainable aviation and economic growth can, and do, go hand-in-hand.

“The way that we fly has changed hugely in recent years, engines have become so much more efficient, reducing carbon emissions and also sustainable aviation fuel is changing the way that we fly with a mandate that came in at the beginning of this year.”

The Heathrow plan would have a major impact on the local area, with hundreds of homes demolished and villages, such as Harmondsworth and Longford, likely to be partly or wholly torn down.

A survey published in the wake of the announcement showed many more Londoners were in favour of Heathrow expansion than against it.

But there is opposition in areas affected by the flight paths. Labour-run Wandsworth Council has already signalled its opposition to the Government backing expansion, with council Leader, Simon Hogg, saying: “We cannot stand by and let Heathrow have a green light to enact such unwelcome changes on our communities.”