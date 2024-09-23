Rachel Reeves speech disrupted by heckler as she sets out approach to economy

Rachel Reeves has said Labour is “not a party of protest” as her keynote conference speech was disrupted by hecklers.

In her first conference speech as Chancellor, Ms Reeves received applause and a standing ovation as she began.

But shortly afterwards a protester was hauled out while complaining about the Government’s arms sales to Israel.

The Chancellor shot back: “This is a changed Labour Party, a Labour Party that represents working people, not a party of protest.”

A heckler interrupts Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Campaign group Climate Resistance claimed responsibility for the protest.

Ms Reeves’ speech, a little over a month before her first Budget on October 30, was an attempt to strike a more optimistic tone about the UK’s economy after months of gloomy messages about the inheritance she was left by the Tories.

She said:: “Because I know how much damage has been done in those 14 years, let me say one thing straight up: there will be no return to austerity. Conservative austerity was a destructive choice for our public services and for investment and growth too.

“Yes, we must deal with the Tory legacy and that means tough decisions but I won’t let that dim our ambition for Britain.

“So it will be a budget with real ambition, a budget to fix the foundations, a budget to deliver the change that we promised, a budget to rebuild Britain.”