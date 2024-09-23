Rachel Reeves Speech Interrupted By Anti-Israel Protester
"That event, and not the debate that just made things worse for Trump, marked the decisive turning point in the campaign."
Ruth Ben-Ghiat also examined Donald Trump and JD Vance's latest "really disturbing" turn.
A pro-Trump wellness influencer and a suburban Democrat share a conspiracy theory - how did it spread so far?
Janet Jackson warned voters of the potential chaos surrounding the upcoming November election in a recent interview with The Guardian. The Grammy-winning singer also repeated false claims about Vice President Kamala Harris’ racial identity. “’Well, you know what they supposedly said?'” Jackson told the news outlet. “‘She’s not Black. That’s what I heard. That she’s …
“I don’t think that this is some intentional strategy," explained The New York Times reporter.
A letter to the editor of The Fresno Bee reports a study that looked at the work habits of the chief executives.
Donald Trump's running mate went after the media and continued to take aim at the community rocked by his racist lie.
The star NY Magazine Washington correspondent is on leave pending a third-party investigation The post Olivia Nuzzi and RFK Jr’s Affair Was Exposed Because He Bragged to Friends About Her Nudes | Report appeared first on TheWrap.
The GOP nominee wrote that the media mogul wanted to “crawl under a table” when she spoke with the vice president.
Allan Lichtman told USA TODAY his 2024 choice set off an "avalanche." Here's why he thinks Americans love political predictions.
The Ukrainian military said that 2,000 tons of munitions, including some from North Korea, had arrived at the depot before the strike.
A panel on MSNBC’s The Weekend could not contain their laughter on Sunday as co-host Alicia Menendez poked fun at Donald Trump’s stated reason for skipping a second debate with Kamala Harris.The former president declined a second face-off with the vice president at a North Carolina rally on Saturday, after Harris agreed to a debate against the GOP presidential nominee hosted by CNN. Trump told the crowd that it was “too late” for another debate, before saying he would be interested in one put on
A former chief spokesperson for Gazprom, the Russian state-owned energy giant, is fighting in Ukraine - against Russia - and has just ditched his Russian passport for a Ukrainian one.
Former NYPD Chief Bill Bratton on bid former President Trump “good luck” regarding the former president’s pledge to expel millions of migrants in the largest deportation program in American history. “Former President Trump is talking about deporting 10 million to 15 million people. Good luck with that one … I spent enough time in Latin…
“If there was ever a time to stand and defend ourselves, it is right now.”
Former President Trump said during a campaign event in North Carolina on Saturday that he would recognize the Lumbee Tribe if he was elected for a second term. “The Lumbee Tribe has been wrongfully denied federal recognition for more than a century,” Trump said while campaigning in Wilmington, N.C., suggesting 100 years wasn’t “that long.”…
"I don't not believe him, I don't believe him," the GOP vice presidential nominee said
‘This beautiful, limited-edition coin commemorates our movement, our fight for freedom, prosperity, and putting America first,’ the former president says
GOP nominee Donald Trump rated a clip of Vice President Kamala Harris’ Sept. 19 Oprah interview as a “total disaster” during his Saturday campaign rally in Wilmington, North Carolina.“Did you see her on Oprah?” Trump asked the crowd. “That’s not gonna be president, and Oprah didn’t know what the hell to do. Oprah was like embarrassed. She wanted to hide under the table, but she’s a professional, and she was able to sort of disguise it.”The former president claimed that Harris was “not competent”
Political strategist Karl Rove did an impression of former President Trump at The Atlantic Festival on Friday. Rove, a former deputy chief of staff in the Bush administration, broke into the imitation during a conversation with Atlantic staff writer Elaina Plott Calabro and Democratic political strategist David Axelrod, mimicking the presidential candidate on his stance…