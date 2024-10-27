Rachel Reeves’s tax raid will hit working people, says former Bank of England Governor

The Chancellor and Sir Keir Starmer have denied the NI tax hike will breach their pledge not to raise income tax - Jonathan Brady/PA

Rachel Reeves’s tax hikes in the Budget will hit working people, a former Bank of England governor has warned.

Lord Mervyn King, governor of the Bank of England for a decade until 2013, said the debate around Labour’s claims that it was not increasing taxes on working people was a “terrible illusion”.

He also warned that proposals to increase employers’ National Insurance (NI) contributions by as much as two per cent would hit workers’ wages and threaten firms’ job creation plans.

The Chancellor and Sir Keir Starmer have denied the NI tax hike will breach their pledge not to raise income tax, NI or VAT on “working people” as it is targeted at employers rather than employees.

However, speaking on Sky’s Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips, Lord King said: “All this debate about not putting up taxes on working people is a terrible illusion, really.

“Taxes are paid by people, they’re not paid by companies or institutions, ultimately, they fall on the amount that people can spend, and you only can raise significant amounts of money by raising taxes on most people, however you care to define that, but it’s most people will have to pay higher taxes.

“And if they, instead of unwinding the cuts in employees’ NI contributions, put up employers’ NI contributions, that will make it less likely that companies will accede to wage demands, they will press down on that, they will probably be less enthusiastic about creating new jobs.

“Ultimately, the impact of these higher taxes has to be on the consumption of most people, however you care to define that group.”

Ms Reeves is expected to unveil the NI tax hike and a “significant” cut to the earnings thresholds at which employers start making NI contributions as part of her Budget plans to plug a £40 billion “black hole” in the public finances. The NI changes are expected to generate up to £20 billion.

‘Stealth tax’

The Chancellor is also expected to prolong the freeze to income tax thresholds, a so-called “stealth tax”, which would drag millions of people into paying higher tax rates, as well as ending inheritance tax exemptions for businesses and agricultural land.

She will also rewrite fiscal rules to unleash a borrowing spree of up to £50 billion, a move that experts say will lead to interest rates staying higher for longer and risk pushing up the price of mortgages.

Lord King said it had been “very unwise” of Labour to pledge not to increase NI, VAT and income tax and instead they should have been “straight” with the public by committing to reversing the Tories “irresponsible” cuts in employees’ NI contributions.

“The previous government was irresponsible to cut NI contributions when that was only remotely feasible, given unrealistic projections for public spending. And I think the opposition didn’t need to make the commitment not to reverse that,” he said.

“Honestly, I think that it would be much better now, just to say to people, this is where we are, be completely straight with people. Say, yeah, we made that pledge in the heat of an electoral battle. It was a mistake. We regret it and we’re going to unwind that.

Mortgage rates

“We’ve got to put National Insurance contributions back to where they were, because without that, we won’t have the money to support the NHS and other public services. That would be an honest approach.”

He warned that it was “possible” that the changes in the fiscal rules to boost borrowing would push up mortgage rates in the longer term.

“It certainly will put some upward pressure on long term interest rates. I don’t think it necessarily affects what the Bank of England does today or even next year, but it certainly will have some upward pressure,” he said.

He advised Ms Reeves, who worked under him when she was a Bank of England economist, to set out “concrete” spending measures in her Budget - which the public would understand such as new hospitals - rather than having “too many phrases like a new fiscal rule or borrow to invest”.

“Because it’s the merits of the spending that will determine whether or not people are willing to accept higher taxes in order to see the benefits,” he said.

Bridget Phillipson, the Education Secretary, insisted working people would not see higher taxes on their payslips, but declined to say whether a small business owner with an average net profit of around £13,000 was considered a “working person” by the Government.

However, Lord King said: “Once you get stuck into a debate about what constitutes a working person, then you’ve lost the argument in effect.”