Rachel Reeves’ tax rises force closure of historic department store

Beales, founded in Bournemouth in 1881, will close its last remaining store in Poole - Corin Messer/BNPS

One of Britain’s oldest department stores has announced that it will be closing its doors after more than 140 years because of Rachel Reeves’ tax rises.

Beales, which opened in Bournemouth in 1881, will close its last remaining store in Poole’s Dolphin Centre at the end of May.

Tony Brown, the chief executive, said increases in employers’ National Insurance contributions and the higher minimum wage announced in October’s Budget meant the business had become “unviable”.

Mr Brown said: “This, coupled with the risks and uncertainty of further tax increases in the coming years, have left us no other option. We have been working with the Dolphin Centre, who have been supportive, along with our investors to ensure an orderly exit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our team has been informed, as have our suppliers. We will ensure the exit is managed and no one will be left with a financial loss.”

Mr Brown backed comments by Stuart Machin, the chief executive of Marks & Spencer, who has said the retail sector is being “raided like a piggy bank”.

The original Beales store in Bournemouth, pictured in 1900 - Daily Echo Photo/BNPS

John Grinnell, the manager of the Dolphin Centre, said: “We’re very sorry to see Beales go after so many years here. Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the store’s closure, and we’ll do everything we can to support former Beales employees to find employment elsewhere.

“We’re alarmed to see this happening to lots of retail businesses because of the new Budget and National Insurance increase.”

From April, the rate of National Insurance paid by employers will increase from 13.5 per cent to 15 per cent. The minimum hourly rate for workers aged 21 and over will rise from £11.44 per hour to £12.21.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Government has defended the measures as being necessary to restore economic stability and ensure investment in public services. It has also increased employment allowances, which means some smaller firms will be exempt from paying National Insurance contributions.

Beales, which sold electrical items, clothes, footwear and furniture, grew to have branches all over the country. But in recent years it has been hit hard by the problems facing UK high streets – high rents, crippling business rates and competition from online retailers.

It went into administration in January 2020 and, after the Covid pandemic brought an end to clearance sales, closed 22 of its remaining 23 branches in March that year.