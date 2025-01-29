Rachel Reeves U-turns as she agrees to publish tax return

Rachel Reeves agreed to publish her tax return shortly after a major speech on the economy, where she did not rule out further tax rises - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Rachel Reeves has agreed to publish her tax return, just hours after refusing to share it with the public.

In an abrupt U-turn, the Treasury confirmed the Chancellor would release her tax affairs shortly after No 10 said Sir Keir Starmer would put his details in the public domain.

However, Kemi Badenoch, the Tory leader, refused to do the same, with a spokesman saying she had “no plans” to publish the information.

The reversal comes ahead of the deadline for submitting self-assessment tax returns for the 2023-24 financial year on Jan 31.

Ms Reeves initially said she did not intend to publish her tax return following a major speech on the economy on Wednesday in which she refused to rule out more tax rises in the spring.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking questions from journalists, she insisted there was no precedent for chancellors or prime ministers to make the details public.

She said: “Chancellors and prime ministers haven’t published their tax returns in the past, and I don’t have any plans to do so.”

However, it was quickly pointed out that both Rishi Sunak, the former Tory prime minister, and Jeremy Hunt, his chancellor, published information on their tax affairs while they were in government.

Sir Keir Starmer released his tax returns when he was leader of the opposition and intends to do the same as Prime Minister - Benjamin Cremel/Reuters

Sir Keir also released the information when he was leader of the opposition. In 2024, a summary of his return showed he paid almost £100,000 to the taxman in 2022-23.

When the issue was raised in a briefing with reporters after Prime Minister’s Questions, No 10 confirmed that Sir Keir would continue to publish the details in Downing Street.

The Labour leader’s press secretary said: “He published his tax return in opposition and will do so as Prime Minister.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A Treasury source subsequently confirmed Ms Reeves would do the same.

However, Mrs Badenoch refused to make the same promise. A spokesman for the Tory leader said she had “no plans” to publish her tax details.

“All of her declarations are made in line with the register of members’ interests,” the spokesman said.

A spokesman for Kemi Badenoch said the Tory leader had ‘no plans’ to publicise her tax return - Edward Massey/CCHQ

Nigel Farage, the leader of Reform UK, said he would not publish his tax return for 2023-24 because he was not in the political post during that period.

He also said it was unlikely that he would release his details for the 2024-25 financial year, telling GB News: “I will think about it but I doubt it. Do they want my inside leg measurements?”

A summary of Mr Sunak’s tax affairs published while he was in No 10 showed he paid more than £500,000 in UK tax for 2022-23 as his total income rose to £2.2 million.

Equivalent details for Mr Hunt showed he paid a total of £117,418 in UK tax in 2022-23. His total income before tax was £416,605, including £27,370 in rental income.