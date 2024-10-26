Rachel Zegler appreciates support of 'grounding people'

Rachel Zegler's friends and family have helped her to remain grounded.

The 23-year-old actress has enjoyed huge success in recent years, including starring in Steven Spielberg's musical adaptation of 'West Side Story' and 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes', and Rachel is thankful that she's surrounded by so many "grounding people".

The actress - who recently made her Broadway debut in 'Romeo and Juliet' - told PEOPLE: "I am surrounded by very, very loving, grounding people.

"My best friends, my mom and dad are very, very important and instrumental in keeping me sane. And I also have a really cute dog and that honestly gives my life structure beyond what this world is bringing me."

Rachel is actually playing the titular character in Disney's live-action re-imagining of 'Snow White'.

The actress acknowledges that the next 12 months "could be the biggest year of [her] life" - but Rachel is determined to remain grounded in reality.

She explained: "It could be the biggest year of my life and it is that I'm grateful, but as long as I get to go home to that sweet little face and feed him dinner and cook for the next week, then I'm very, very happy."

Previously, Rachel claimed to be thankful for the backlash she received from her 'Snow White' casting, explaining that "nothing can hurt anymore."

Speaking to Variety, Rachel added: "As much as you’d like to remind people verbally that being in the spotlight doesn’t absolve you of your humanity - that you’re allowed to have human moments - it doesn’t necessarily do what you want it to do. It fuels them more.

"So it’s choosing to be present and know that they’re probably just having a really hard day. And I’m putting out a movie."