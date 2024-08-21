Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor Kick Off Rehearsals for Broadway's “Romeo + Juliet” — See the Pics from Their First Day

Performances for Sam Gold's production begin Thursday, Sept. 26 at the Circle in the Square Theatre in New York City

Emilio Madrid Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor

Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor are that much closer to their Broadway debuts!

The two actors — she of the upcoming live action Snow White film and he, known for his role in Heartstopper — are starring in a new production of William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet. And on Monday, Aug. 12, the pair gathered together with the rest of the cast, creatives and production team for their first day of rehearsals in New York City.

Photos from the milestone meeting were released by producers on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

The day began with a meet and greet, followed by a design presentation led by director Sam Gold and scenic designer, dots.

Zegler, 23, and Connor, 20, were all smiles in the pictures, even posing together for one sweet shot.

The pictures also showed the two stars laughing as they stood together with company members and the musical's creative team, including choreographer Sonya Tayeh, who will be designing movement for the show, and Grammy Award winner Jack Antonoff, who will be penning original music used in the production.

Emilio Madrid The cast and creative team of Broadway's 'Romeo + Juliet,' including Kit Connor, Rachel Zegler and Jack Antonoff

Performances for Romeo + Juliet begin Thursday, Sept. 26 at the Circle in the Square Theatre, ahead of an official opening on Thursday, Oct. 24. The show is currently scheduled for a strictly limited 16-week engagement.

The Bard's 1597 classic follows the tragic romance of two Italian teens from feuding families. The play has been on Broadway in nearly 40 previous productions, including its most recent revival in 2013 that starred Orlando Bloom and Condola Rashad.

It was also the inspiration for West Side Story, Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim's award-winning musical that was most recently adapted into a 2021 Steven Spielberg film starring Zegler.



"The youth are f---ed," a logline for the new Broadway production reads. "Left to their own devices in their parents’ world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into a brutal chaos that can only end one way."

Emilio Madrid Rachel Zegler, Sam Gold and Kit Connor

Related: Heartstopper's Kit Connor Not Sure He 'Would Have Ever' Come Out as Bisexual Had Fans Not Pressured Him

Just this week, Vogue published an interview with Zegler and Connor in which he admitted to being "bloody nervous" to take on the role, but excited for the challenge it presented.

"I’m so thrilled to get to go back to my roots and the thing that I love so much," Zegler told the outlet, adding "I can’t believe this is my life."

Both explained that they came to Romeo + Juliet for different reasons — Connor signing on because he was "craving Shakespeare" and Zegler jumping at the chance to work with Gold. The two stars didn't really know one another until they were cast, but have been bonding already.

“Imagine if we didn’t get along?” Zegler joked.

Emilio Madrid Jack Antonoff (center) at the first rehearsal for 'Romeo + Juliet'

Related: Katie Holmes, Jim Parsons and Zoey Deutch Lead Starry Broadway Revival of Thornton Wilder’s Our Town

Joining Zegler and Connor in Romeo + Juliet are Gabby Beans as Mercutio/The Friar, Tommy Dorfman as The Nurse/Tybalt, Nihar Duvvuri as Balthazar, Sola Fadiran as Capulet/Lady Capulet, Daniel Bravo Hernández as Abraham, Taheen Modak as Benvolio, Jasai Chase Owens as Gregory and Gían Pérez as Samson/Paris/Peter.

Understudies Missy Malek, Timothy Oh, Susannah Perkins and Daniel Velez round out the cast.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Emilio Madrid The cast of 'Romeo + Juliet'

And while all looked happy at that first rehearsal, the tragedy of Romeo + Juliet looms. In her conversation with Vogue, Zegler even said she's hopeful the play's divisiveness — which hits extra hard in today's political landscape — will be something audiences explore after leaving the theater.

“That’s what we do as artists and actors: We hold a mirror up to the world, and what they do based on that examination is up to them,” Zegler said. "I think Sam has really taken that to heart: What world are we leaving behind for future generations?"

"The youth are f---ed if the older generation doesn’t do anything about it," she continues. "And so you hope that it serves more as a warning than as a declaration.”

Tickets for Romeo + Juliet are on sale now.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.