Rachel Zoe's 2 Kids: All About Sons Skyler and Kaius

Rachel Zoe's children, Skyler and Kaius, are best friends

Gregg DeGuire/WWD/Getty Rachel Zoe, Skyler Morrison Berman, Kaius Jagger Berman and Rodger Berman on March 18, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.

Rachel Zoe says that raising her kids, Skyler and Kaius, is similar to working in fashion.

“Being a stylist is a lot like being a parent. You need to be patient,” she told Los Angeles Times in April 2014. “You need to step back and understand what’s being communicated — whether you’re dealing with a celebrity, a private client or a child.”

The designer is a mother to two sons, whom she shares with her husband, entrepreneur Rodger Berman.

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2021, Zoe opened up about how quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic strengthened her relationship with her children and how the boys also grew closer while being homeschooled.

“They both just really found themselves,” she said. “That's been the best part of this insane awful year, the quality time when normally they're in school all day, we're in work all day, and then we all catch up at night. I, personally, will deeply miss when they go back to school."

She added that her sons’ brotherly relationship was “so special,” and the extra time at home was "beautiful."

Here's everything to know about Rachel Zoe's kids: Skyler and Kaius.

Skyler Morrison Berman, 13

Rachel Zoe/Instagram Rachel Zoe's husband Rodger Berman and son Skyler Morrison Berman.

Zoe and Berman welcomed their first child, Skyler Morrison Berman, on March 22, 2011.

In an interview with E! Online the following month, the Climbing in Heels host shared that she and her husband didn't spend too much time thinking about their son's name, though his initials have a connection to their families.

“It made a lot of sense because the ‘S’ in his name was for my great aunt and the ‘M’ in his middle name is for my grandfather and my husband’s mother,” Zoe explained.

As an infant, Skyler started attending events with his parents, including his red carpet debut at a launch party. He's also been present for polo celebrations, baby-themed parties and benefits.

When Skyler was 5, Zoe said he was her mini-me, sharing that he was like her in “every way.” She told PEOPLE, "Skyler is exactly me, which is why I have so much patience for it."

Rachel Zoe/Instagram Rachel Zoe with her husband Rodger Berman and their kids, Skyler and Kaius.

Four years later, when Skyler fell 40 feet from a ski lift in Aspen, Colo., Zoe revealed he was more concerned about everyone else.

"In typical Skyler fashion, he said to me, 'I'm so glad this was me, Mommy, and not you.' He's that kind of kid," she explained. "He was honestly braver than I've ever been. Rodger and I were absolute catatonic messes. He was like, 'Mommy, I'm okay.' But as the parents, we were definitely not okay."

As Skyler's continued to grow, Zoe has proudly shared exciting milestones, like when he started middle school in 2023.

Amid holidays and outings, he's formed a tight-knit bond with his younger brother, Kaius. Together, Zoe's kids help her feel appreciated as she juggles work and parenthood alongside Berman.

"Grateful for these boys who give me love and life and the reason to take a break from the insanity once in a while," the TV personality wrote in honor of Mother's Day in 2023. "I never understood the purpose of a weekend or an actual break for 15 years before these babies made me a Mommy."

Kaius Jagger Berman, 10

Rachel Zoe/Instagram Rachel Zoe and her son Kaius Jagger Berman.

Zoe and Berman welcomed their second child, Kaius Jagger Berman, on Dec. 22, 2013.

Like his sibling, Kaius was immediately surrounded by fashion. When he was 7 weeks old, Zoe posted a photo of herself watching a fashion show at home while holding him.

Within months, Kaius was trying to get on the move. "He almost skipped the walking part, so he’s walking, running,” Zoe told PEOPLE. “He is talking, little words here and there and repeating everything.”

Although she was kept on her toes, it also meant Kaius could join his older brother. “Him and Skyler are starting to play together, which is amazing. They play hide and seek, and Skyler’s been a really incredible big brother,” the designer added.

While raising her children, Zoe has learned lessons along the way, like letting go.

Rachel Zoe/Instagram Rachel Zoe with her husband Rodger Berman and their children, Skyler and Kaius.

“I don’t sweat the small stuff anymore," she told PEOPLE in 2015. "The things that used to eat at my insides and keep me awake at night just aren’t important. When you become a parent, your priorities shift in such a way that the right things matter.”

More recently, family and friends celebrated Kaius’ ninth birthday with a dinner in December 2022. In his "thoughtful" nature, Kaius gave a speech to express his gratitude.

"I just wanted to say thank you to everybody," he said. "We're so fortunate to be sitting at this table with all these decorations, eating these delicious foods that millions of people don't have. It's just a real blessing, I just want to be grateful."

Though Skyler and Kaius are nearing their teenage years, their bond is still strong. In August 2023, Zoe shared an adorable video of her two sons reuniting after a few weeks apart from each other. The Hollywood stylist posted a montage of her children's reunion, which kicked off with a sweet embrace at the airport.

“The last 24 hours back together after 3 1/2 weeks apart and my heart is full again 🥹❤️ 🙏🏻 👼,” Zoe wrote.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.