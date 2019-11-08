Racing boats flip and crash simultaneously in dramatic clip

Two powerboats were filmed flipping over while they were neck-and-neck during the Offshore World Championships in Key West, Fla. on Nov. 6.

The racers aboard the two boats were inspected by medical professionals and released without serious injuries, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

The clip, filmed by bystanders at the race and later distributed by Reuters, shows the two boats speeding by and then suddenly flipping backward — at the exact same time. No one knows what caused the boats to flip or why it happened to both of them simultaneously.

Powerboat Racing World's Facebook post sharing the video generated more than 330,000 views (the page itself has less than 16,000 likes).

The Offshore World Championships describes itself as the top destination in the world for high-performance race teams. Each boat has engines up to 3,000 horsepower. Racers typically reach speeds of around 140 MPH.

The rest of the races on Wednesday were temporarily put on hold because of the crash, but events will continue through Sunday.