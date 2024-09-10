Racing commentator John Hunt back on air weeks after wife and daughters killed in crossbow attack

BBC racing commentator John Hunt has made a poignant return to the nation’s airwaves just 60 days after his wife and two daughters were killed in a crossbow attack.

Carol Hunt, 61, died from stab wounds to her chest and abdomen, while Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, died from crossbow bolt injuries on July 9.

The suspect Kyle Clifford, 26, is yet to be questioned by police after being found injured in a nearby cemetery after a huge police manhunt.

Louise (left), Carol and Hannah (right) all died after a crossbow attack at their home in Bushey, Hertfordshire (Handout)

Announcing his return after covering all seven races on the card at At The Races for Sky Sports on Monday, the racing expert said he had deliberately chosen Brighton to make his comeback where he had fond memories of their last weekend away together.

He said: “It’s been 60 days since my girls, Carol, Hannah and Louise were killed and whilst Amy and I still feel so wounded and vulnerable, returning to work at Brighton felt achievable and realistic.

“Carol and I had our last weekend away together in Brighton at the end of May and looking out from the press box, out to sea, my knees buckled recalling us on the wild rapids ride on the pier just over three months ago.

“Soaked to the skin and laughing like teenagers.

“But I know the girls are with me, at all times and would have been gently encouraging me to take a breath or two, and stride on.”

Jockeys wear black armbands and observe a minutes silence in memory of the family of John Hunt at Ascot Racecourse (Getty Images)

He added: “The warmth from everyone at the track was so striking with hugs and kindness washing over me all day. My thanks to everyone who has contacted me, to Racetech who made things so straightforward, and all racegoers who said hello.

“Amy and I are determined to take small steps forward whenever we feel able. To that end, today was a good day and I’m grateful for it.”

Police officers outside Lavender Hill Cemetery in Enfield, north London, where triple murder suspect Kyle Clifford, 26, was found (Yui Mok/PA Wire)

His return came after an inquest revealed that Hannah Hunt managed to fire off a text pleading for help saying she had been “tied up” at the family home.

In the text she had asked the individual to call the police and tell them that the attacker was still in the house. She was subsequently able to call the police herself, reporting that she had been shot, as had her sister and mother. She was able to give her address before the call cut out.

When officers arrived they found Hannah alive in the main doorway of the home, with a crossbow bolt still in her chest, senior coroner for Hertfordshire Geoffrey Sullivan was told.

Investigators are waiting for medical staff to confirm that triple murder suspect Kyle Clifford is well enough to be spoken to (Hertfordshire Police/PA) (PA Wire)

Police launched a manhunt after arriving on the scene, and found the main suspect, 26-year-old Kyle Clifford, a day later in a cemetery a few miles east of the attack.

Officers who found Clifford recovered a crossbow and took him away on a stretcher with undisclosed injuries. Police said no shots had been fired.