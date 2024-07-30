Racing commentator John Hunt’s daughter ‘sent 999 text after she was shot with crossbow’

John Hunt lost his two daughters Louise and Hannah (right) along with his wife (Supplied)

The daughter of BBC racing commentator John Hunt sent a text urging the recipient to call 999 after she was shot with a crossbow, an inquest heard.

Hannah Hunt, 28, and her sister Louise both died from crossbow bolt injuries in an attack in Bushey earlier this month, Hertfordshire Coroner’s Court was told on Tuesday, while their mother Carol died from stab wounds.

When officers arrived they found Hannah alive in the main doorway of the home, with a crossbow bolt still in her chest, senior coroner for Hertfordshire Geoffrey Sullivan was told.

Hannah had texted someone telling them she had been “tied up” at the family home in Bushey, Hertfordshire, on 9 July. The text asked the unnamed member of the public to call the police, telling them the person responsible was at the house, a coroner’s officer told the short hearing.

Ms Hunt was then able to call the police, reporting that she had been shot, as had her mother and sister. She gave her address before the call cut out, the hearing was told.

BBC racing commentator John Hunt lost his two daughters Hannah and Louise, as well as his wife Carol, after they were shot with a crossbow (Supplied)

Carol Hunt, 61, died from stab wounds to her chest and abdomen, while her daughters Hannah and Louise, 25, died from crossbow bolt injuries, the hearing was told.

The coroner adjourned the inquest to allow any criminal proceeding to take place. Police have still not been able to question suspect Kyle Clifford after he was arrested on suspicion of killing the mother and two daughters.

The three women were found fatally injured at the family home in Ashlyn Close just after 7pm.

A massive manhunt was launched for Clifford, who was found just under 24 hours later with what were thought to be self-inflicted injuries in the Hilly Fields area of Enfield, north London.

Paying tribute to the three victims, Mr Hunt and his third daughter Amy previously said: “The devastation that we are experiencing cannot be put into words.”

In a further statement read to Sky Sports Racing viewers by his colleague Matt Chapman, Mr Hunt paid tribute to his “magnificently inspirational” surviving daughter.

He said: “Notwithstanding the horrid evil that’s swept through our lives, wreaking devastation on an unimaginable scale, the counter to that has been the breathtaking messages of support, some of which are still to be read.

“Amy, my eldest daughter, has been magnificently inspirational with her control and support for me, which I am trying, trying so hard, to replicate.

“Every message has felt so important, the same as a reassuring hug. We know people are worried about us. We will get through this.”

More follows on this breaking story...