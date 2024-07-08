Racing Louisville head coach announces she suffered miscarriage

Mar 16, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Racing Louisville FC head coach Bev Yanez talks to players after the match against Orlando Pride at Lynn Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: EM Dash-USA TODAY Sports

Racing Louisville FC head coach Bev Yanez was absent from the team's game against the North Carolina Courage Sunday after suffering a miscarriage.

The NWSL team announced in a post on social media platform X on Sunday morning that she would miss the match to be with her family. Yanez also released a statement of her own on the team's social media page.

"My family and I are heartbroken with the miscarriage of our baby boy. We are grieving and healing as a family at this time. It is an indescribable hurt, that through sharing my story, I am realizing many have gone through," she said. "I'm so grateful for the support around us as we heal our hearts."

Head coach Bev Yanez will not be with the team for today’s game against the North Carolina Courage to be with her family.



Yanez's statement received an outpouring of support as other teams, fans and media outlets shared their condolences on X. Courage head coach Sean Nahas and NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman both lent their support on social media as well.

"On behalf of the [NC Courage] club I want to let [Yanez] know we are thinking of her and her family during this time," Nahas wrote in a post on X.

"Too many women live in silence when this happens. It happened to me 3x and it was so lonely. I was scared to tell anyone. [Yanez] you are not alone," Berman wrote.

Assistant coach Carmelina Moscato was Racing Louisville's acting head coach for Sunday's game. The team fell to the Courage, 3-1, to move to 3-7-6 on the season.

Racing Louisville and the rest of the NWSL will spend the remainder of this month and the beginning of August on a hiatus for the Olympics. Louisville will play its next game at home against the Chicago Red Stars on August 24.

