Racing a Maserati Without Wheels

If you want an easy life, the mantra might be, "Don’t take up offshore sailing." As the skipper of arguably the fastest multi-hull on water, Giovanni Soldini, a master yacht racer with countless epic voyages behind him, knows that better than anyone.

Soldini is a leading light in the fast-moving and fast-developing sport of foiling, which is racing boats that, at their best, fly rather than float, and can reach speeds of 40 knots (about 46 mph) in winds of just 15 knots. Since they were first introduced in competitive sailing in the America's Cup in the early 2000s, foiling multi-hull yachts have transformed yacht racing from top to bottom. At the cutting-edge of material science and engineering, foiling yachts work like hydrofoils. With them, an entire yacht can rocket along as much as five feet out of the water on two narrow, L-shaped blades set into the booms on either side of the main hull. With the boat out of the water and the drag removed, these yachts can reach speeds only dreamed of until a decade ago, often four to five times the speed of the wind—which makes them dangerous close to shore. Soldini and the crew of his 70-foot Maserati Multi 70 do this out over thousands of miles of rolling, open ocean, in voyages that can reach halfway round the world.

While the basic principles of making a boat fly have been established in the relatively flat inshore waters of Americas Cup courses, making it work in open ocean is down to innovators like Soldini and his crew, who over six years have made hundreds of minute adjustments, much of them with the help of Maserati’s stellar automotive design team in Modena, Italy, home of the Quattro Porte, the Ghibli and the Gran Turismo.

A lot of Soldini’s tweaks, however, are by gut instinct. And all of the innovation is designed to get the yacht up on her foils and keep her there. Rudders on each boom and “Manta” fins on the main hull have had elevators added that can control the amount of lift. Anything out of the water is given aerodynamic shaping to coax a fraction-of-a-knot advantage. In terms of innovation, the Multi 70 is in a constant battle to keep ahead of the opposition, a handful of other equally futuristic super-boats with equally fanatical crews. It’s the space race at sea level.

The ride is anything but the serene feeling of a yacht under sail. It's a soaking, bruising, jolting, adrenaline-rush joyride. And at these speeds, when things go wrong, they go wrong fast. On Soldini’s last race, the Transpac 50 between Los Angeles and Hawaii, the Multi 70 struck a large, heavy, submerged object at 4 a.m. while doing 24 knots. The unidentified flotsam (previous collisions have been with a household boiler, a tractor tire, and a suspected tuna) ripped off part of the port prow and half the elevator on the rudder. Submerged objects like this one are an all-too-common hazard in ocean races. The only hope—when you’re traveling faster than any sailboat in history—is that you’ll miss them.



Soldini is an engaging, beardy 50-something, with a shag of salt- and sun-bleached hair, and a disarming piratical cackle (with matching earring) that erupts often, especially when he's talking about the ups and downs of manhandling a thoroughbred yacht in an environment as unpredictable as the open ocean. Dyslexic as a child, he turned his back to the land at 16 and made his first Atlantic crossing. He has spent more time at sea than on land ever since.





