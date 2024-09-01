Racism against footballer shameful, head coach says

Colchester United said it would work with Accrington Stanley to investigate the incident [BBC Essex Sport]

A head football coach said he felt ashamed after discriminatory language was used against one of his players.

Colchester United said racist language was directed at player Samson Tovide in the closing stages of the game against Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

The club said it would work alongside Accrington Stanley FC who said "discrimination of any form is not okay".

Danny Cowley, head coach at Colchester United, said: "I actually feel embarrassed and ashamed that in the 21st century this is still happening."

The away match held at Wham Stadium in Accrington, Lancashire finished in a 1-1 draw.

Accrington Stanley said "instances of discriminatory or prejudiced behaviour will not be tolerated" [Getty Images]

Mr Cowley said one incident had been reported, but he was aware of two incidents.

He said: "My heart is with him. It's not something we like to see or want to see in football stadiums.

"It's not the first time that its happened to him... I feel embarrassed and I feel ashamed, this is just not right and it can't happen and we can't accept this.

"Credit to the referee, credit to the security at Accrington, they came over and they dealt with the incident," he said.

'Will not be tolerated'

In a statement, the club said: "Discrimination of any kind will not be tolerated and anyone found guilty of such offences will be subject to arrest, or a Football banning order.

"No person, in football or in our wider society, should have to be subjected to this discrimination."

In a club statement, Accrington Stanley said: "Discrimination of any form is not okay, and instances of discriminatory or prejudiced behaviour will not be tolerated by Accrington Stanley."

Colchester United said it would work with Accrington Stanley while an investigation to the incident gets under way.

