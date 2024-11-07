Racist texts about plantations, KKK reported nationwide after and before election: Reports

Multiple people in different states have reported receiving racially motivated texts a day before or after the 2024 election, with messages ranging from threats of the Ku Klux Klan to directives to "pick cotton at the nearest plantation," according to multiple reports and local law enforcement officials.

Residents in at least Georgia, Detroit, Michigan, Virginia, Ohio, Alabama, North Carolina and South Carolina spoke to local newspapers or TV stations about the anonymous text messages they received either before or after Election Day. A woman, who Fox 2 in Detroit identified as Renee, shared the text message she received around 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday with the TV station.

"Good afternoon Renee! You have been chosen to pick cotton at your nearest plantation," the text message read, per Fox 2. "Be ready at 10am with all of your personal items & possessions because you will never see them again. We will pick you up in a white bus. You will be checked for drugs & other substances! Once you make it here you will be brought to your designed area. You are in group 10B".

Another woman in Detroit shared a similar text message with Fox 2 about 10 minutes later.

"Greetings, You have been selected to pick cotton at the nearest plantation," the text message read, per the TV station. "Be ready at 12AM NOVEMBER 13 SHARP with your belongings. Our Executive Slaves will come get you in a Brown Van, be prepared to be searched down once you've entered the plantation. You are in Plantation Group D."

The text messages even prompted Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares to share a statement with WVEC, saying, "The Attorney General's Office is aware of these text messages and unequivocally condemns them. Anyone who believes themselves to be under threat should not hesitate to contact local law enforcement and their local FBI field office."

USA TODAY contacted the FBI about the text messages on Thursday but did not immediately receive a response.

Clemson University students received plantation texts from 'online spoofing site'

People in North Carolina and South Carolina reported receiving similar texts, including students at Clemson University.

"The Clemson University Police Department (CUPD) has received reports of students receiving text messages containing disparaging language from unrecognized numbers," the college in Clemson, South Carolina said in a statement. "These numbers have been determined to be associated with online spoofing sites."

"CUPD is actively investigating the matter and working with state partners to identify the source of the messages," the statement continued. "Based on the information available, there is currently no indication of a credible threat to members of the Clemson community. CUPD takes all reports of concerning communication seriously and is committed to the safety of the University community."

Alabama law enforcement is also investigating after Black college students in the state received the same text messages, AL.com reported. University of Alabama spokeswoman Diedre Simmons told the outlet in a statement that local law enforcement was looking into the matter.

“It is our understanding that individuals across the country have received these disgusting messages,” Simmons' and UA's statement read. “This has been reported to authorities, and we’re asking anyone who may have information regarding these messages to report it to the appropriate authorities. UA students who have seen or received such messages are also encouraged to contact the Office of Student Care and Well-Being for any additional support that may be needed.”

Newton County Sheriff's Office: 'These messages were designed to spread fear'

Several Georgia residents contacted Fox 5 Atlanta after they received alarming text messages containing threats concerning KKK members in Lexington, North Carolina before and after the election. The Newton County Sheriff's Office released a statement on its Facebook about the texts on Nov. 4.

"Our agency is aware of circulating social media posts and text messages suggesting that white supremacist/KKK group members in Lexington, NC, are planning to target individuals from now until the Presidential Inauguration," the statement reads. "After consulting with our sources, including the FBI and GBI, we have found no credible evidence supporting these threats. It appears these messages were designed to spread fear within our communities."

The Gwinnett Sheriff's Office in shared a similar statement on its Facebook on Nov. 2, and it says, "We have not received any information indicating threats to any group(s) on or after election day. Hateful discourse such as this aims to instill fear in the community and disrupt us from exercising our constitutional rights."

The sheriff's office told Reuters that the same message about the KKK in Lexington was previously posted in January 2021, and authorities determined the threats were not credible then either.

