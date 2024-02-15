Rada appoints David Harewood as its first black president

David Harewood takes over presidency of Rada from Sir Kenneth Branagh - The Telegraph

David Harewood has become the first black president of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (Rada), four years after the drama school branded itself “institutionally racist”.

Cynthia Erivo will also become the organisation’s first vice-president. Harewood and Erivo are both alumni of the prestigious dance academy.

Harewood, an acclaimed television, film and theatre actor, succeeds Sir Kenneth Branagh, who is stepping down after nine years.

Other past presidents include Lord Attenborough, Diana, Princess of Wales, and Sir John Gielgud.

Announcing the news, Marcus Ryder, chairman of the Rada council, said: “Sir Kenneth Branagh has been an amazing and generous president for Rada.

Cynthia Erivo, Rada's new vice-president, starred in the stage version of The Color Purple - Jenny Anderson/Getty Images

“I am incredibly excited to usher in the new president and vice-president, David Harewood and Cynthia Erivo, who I am confident will build on the strong foundations and history of the institution.

“As alumni they both have an intrinsic understanding of Rada while also bringing in issues and causes that they will look to champion, ensuring Rada continues to produce the best actors and technical theatre practitioners in the world.”

In 2020, Rada said that it had been “responsible for maintaining structures that are systematically racist” and that “Rada has been and currently is institutionally racist”.

The school said it had heard from current and past black students, graduates and staff about their negative experiences and was “profoundly sorry”.

It recognised the need for “radical change”.

Harewood, best known for his role as CIA director David Estes in the hit US series Homeland, said: “I am extremely delighted to be stepping into the role of president of Rada alongside the wonderful Cynthia Erivo.

“As a former student at Rada and somebody who has enjoyed both the highs and experienced the lows of this industry, I feel I am ideally placed to help these young people navigate the sometimes difficult path from students to professionals, by bringing all the knowledge and experience I’ve learnt over a 30-year career.”

Story continues

Difficulties post-graduation

Harewood, 58, enjoyed his time at Rada but has spoken openly about his difficulties after graduation, when he suffered a psychotic breakdown.

He discussed his experiences in a 2019 BBC documentary, Psychosis and Me.

Erivo, 37, is an Oscar away from joining the “EGOT” club - the small band of performers who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony Award. She is an actress and singer who found major acclaim in the Broadway production of The Color Purple.

Handing over to his successors, Sir Kenneth said: “It has been a privilege to serve Rada, and it is a thrill to welcome the brilliant David Harewood and Cynthia Erivo to their new roles at the academy.

“My congratulations and gratitude for the partnership of these exceptional talents helping to shape Rada’s exciting future, and my profound thanks to the academy’s remarkable staff and students from whom I have learned so much.”