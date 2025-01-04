'Radical' NHS reforms will be hard for a struggling workforce to achieve

The prime minister will be setting out "radical" NHS reforms next week as he tries to grip the political agenda in the New Year.

After six months of difficult headlines and falling poll ratings, Sir Keir Starmer wants to show he has the policy to match ambitious targets on healthcare.

One of the government's "six milestones" is for 92% of NHS patients to be seen within 18 weeks, a target that has not been met for nearly a decade. More than six million people are currently waiting for care.

Under new plans, patients will be able to get direct referrals for tests and scans from their GP without having to see a consultant.

People with a range of lung, bowel, throat, asthma and gynaecological conditions could be helped by the upgraded service.

NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard says the current system means "consultants are forced to tick boxes rather than treat patients".

She hopes the reforms will "speed up diagnoses and free up NHS staff".

There are also plans for a "same day service", where more patients receive a consultation on the same day as their diagnostic test or scan.

An announcement to ringfence more elective procedures is also expected. It would mean operations such as knee and hip replacements could be better protected from winter pressure or a future pandemic.

The key question of course is whether there are sufficient resources: money and staff.

Rachel Reeves pledged £22bn over the next two years to cut NHS waiting times, but many in the sector fear a workforce shortage means the prime minister's ambitions will be hard to achieve.

It comes after criticism the government is delaying social care reforms after announcing an independent commission may not make its final recommendations until 2028.

Shadow health secretary Edward Argar said: "After 14 years in opposition it is deeply disappointing that Labour don't have a plan for social care."

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the government is making the "right long-term reform decisions on the NHS and on social care so we don't end up back here [in a winter crisis] year after year".

